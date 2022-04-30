Zonta Club of Auburn: New club at Cornell continues mission

The Zonta Club of Auburn is happy and proud to announce the formation of the Golden Z Club at Cornell University in Ithaca has been finalized, and the official charter has been processed.

So what is the significance of this?

The Zonta Clubs worldwide have the opportunity to sponsor Z Clubs at the high school level and Golden Z Clubs at the college level. The purpose of the clubs is as follows, and I quote from the Zonta International Foundation:

“Zonta International believes young people are important to achieving gender equality and ending violence against women and girls around the world. To improve the lives of women and girls globally now and for generations to come, we must invest in youth development and mentor young leaders for gender equality. Through the Z and Golden Z Club Program, Zontians work to bring Zonta International’s mission to empower women through service and advocacy to students around the world and to stimulate new and meaningful student-led service and advocacy projects.”

Z Clubs and Golden Z Clubs are sponsored by a local Zonta Club and are either school-based or community-supported, depending on the local circumstances. Although the focus is advocating and improving the lives of women and girls, the membership is open to both females and males.

Students can join the Z Club at the high school level from their freshman year and stay involved through graduation. Upon turning 18 or going to college they can join a Golden Z Club if one is available in their area, or they can join a local Zonta Club as a young professional.

Since the Zonta Clubs are part of the Zonta International Foundation, the clubs choose volunteer projects on a local and international basis that will have a positive impact on the lives and wellbeing of men, women, boys and girls collectively.

On a local level, the Zonta Club of Auburn recently voted to award eight grants to various agencies that provide services to the community that will help with education, food pantries, quality of life, transportation, etc.

In order for the Zonta Club to continue this work, we sponsor or participate in various fundraising events, such as:

• At the annual Lake Avenue garage sale on May 7, we will again have a variety of gently used purses, shoes, clothing, household items, books, etc. In addition we will have a 50/50 raffle, with one ticket for $1 or six for $5. The proceeds are used to help fund our work to help women in our area.

• We are also exploring options to have the Sherry Cunningham Peter Memorial Golf Tournament in July at the Highland Park Golf Club again this year.

• On Oct. 29, we will be hosting a new fun event: The Zonta Club Masquerade Party at the Ukrainian National Club in Auburn. There will be food, DJ music, games, prizes and a cash bar. Admission is $30 per person or $50 per couple. So get your costumes ready, as there will also be a costume contest.

In closing, I want to share Zonta International Foundation's goal with this quote:

The value of membership for Zonta club members:

• Volunteer time and talents in initiating changes that will strengthen women’s role in the world

• Participate in service projects that empower women worldwide, help women to achieve their aspirations and enjoy a better quality of life

• Advocate Zonta International’s position on women’s issues locally and internationally, safeguarding women’s rights as human rights

• Achieve greater impact on the international platform by combining our voices with like-minded organizations and through our consultative status as a non-governmental organization with the United Nations

• Work with government and community leaders who share common goals

• Encourage and help students to develop leadership skills, explore career options and participate in community projects

For more information about the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org, or email auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

