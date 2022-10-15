Zonta Club of Auburn: October brings key dates for women, girls

The month of October has two important events for the Zonta Clubs worldwide.

On Oct. 20, we encourage the observance of Wear Purple Day, which signifies the work we do to raise awareness regarding ending Domestic Violence against women.

On Oct. 11, we also observed the International Day of the Girl Child, as quoted from the United Nations site below.

In 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. The Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.

On Dec. 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare Oct. 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years, but also as they mature into women. If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world — both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders. An investment in realizing the power of adolescent girls upholds their rights today and promises a more equitable and prosperous future, one in which half of humanity is an equal partner in solving the problems of climate change, political conflict, economic growth, disease prevention, and global sustainability.

Girls are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion, including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities. As entrepreneurs, innovators and initiators of global movements, girls are creating a world that is relevant for them and future generations.

In addition to participating in these observances, the ladies of the Auburn Zonta Club are also hosting a Masquerade Party on Oct. 29, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn. The cost is $30 per person or two tickets for $50, which includes dinner, cash bar, entertainment by a DJ, prizes, 50/50 cash raffle and a costume contest with $100 cash prize for the winner.

Reservations and ticket purchase can be done via Paypal through the Zonta Club of Auburn Facebook page by clicking on the link at zontadistrict2.org/auburn/events.html.

This link takes you to our event page on our website and you are then able to purchase your ticket. If you prefer you can also mail your check to Zonta Club of Auburn, 141 Genesee St., Suite 102-270, Auburn, NY 13021.

For information, please contact Rita Loperfido at (315) 515-0701 or email rloperfido@gmail.com or zontaclubofauburn@gmail.com.

All proceeds from this event are used to provide grants, scholarships and ongoing support for the programs in Cayuga County that work to help protect, educate, feed and clothe women and girls.