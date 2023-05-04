The Zonta Club of Auburn is offering three mini-grants of $500 to $750 to local women business leaders and entrepreneurs who want to grow their business.

Along with being women-owned, applying businesses should be operational for less than five years and have a demonstrable record of success.

Grants can be used for marketing, social outreach, equipment or other ways receiving business owners see fit.

Applicants should submit a short (500 words or less) essay about their business, the purpose of the grant and how the funding would be used. Applicants will then be asked to meet with the club to discuss the outcome of the funding, which must be spent within 90 days of receipt.

The deadline for applying is Monday, May 8.

For more information, or to submit a letter of request, contact Karen A. Macier at macier54@gmail.com.