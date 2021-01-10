Zonta Club of Auburn: Remembering longtime member Monica Pierce

As I was working on this column last week, I received the news that one of our Zonta members, Monica Pierce, had passed away on Dec. 28 at the age of 93. Therefore, this column is being dedicated to her and her work in Zonta for 44 years.
I first met Monica when I joined Zonta nine years ago, and often shared a table with her at our monthly dinner meetings and learned about some of her life. She came to the United States from Panama, and since she spoke fluent Spanish she worked in the export department at Guaranteed Parts in Seneca Falls until she retired. She also volunteered for years as a translator at the hospital for migrant workers, and she was involved in many other volunteer activities in the community.
Monica had been a member of Zonta for 44 years. To put this into perspective, the Zonta Club of Auburn was chartered on Jan. 19, 1925, so the club had been in existence for 51 years when she joined. She chaired many of the Zonta committees and once served as president, helping to make Zonta what it is today. She attended several of the Zonta International Conventions, making friends around the world.
In 2018, Monica was honored by the Zonta Club of Auburn as an honoree for Rose Day and International Women’s Day, along with Betty Lewis, as both ladies were considered to be our matriarchs due to the length of their membership and service in Zonta.
Monica was a strong supporter of one of the core values for Zonta International, which is the education of women and girls, and the belief that education helps women to become self-reliant and financially independent. Monica believed that the education of women and girls has the power to break cycles of poverty, foster economic growth and empower women in the home and workplace, and leads to healthier families and stronger communities.
As we begin the new year, applications are now being accepted for the various educational scholarships and awards available through Zonta.
Below is a description of these awards and the amount awarded in 2020:
The Amelia Earhart Fellowship was established in 1938 in honor of famed pilot and Zontian Amelia Earhart. A U.S. fellowship of $10,000 is awarded annually to up to 35 women pursuing Ph.D./doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering and space sciences. In 2020, 30 awards totaling $300,000 were given to 30 applicants from 15 countries.
The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship program was established in 1998 from a generous bequest by Jane M. Klausman, a member of the Zonta Club of Syracuse, and the 1990-1995 Zonta International parliamentarian. The awards are given at the Zonta club, district and international levels. Zonta annually awards up to 32 scholarships for $2,000 each at the district/region level and six international scholarships for $8,000 each.
In 2019, Zonta International introduced its pilot Women in Technology Scholarship to encourage women to pursue education, career opportunities and leadership roles in technology. In the scholarship’s first year, Zonta awarded $108,000 to 30 women, who are studying a range of fields, including computer information, technology and more.
The Young Woman in Public Affairs award was established in 1990 by past International President Leneen Forde. In 2020, Zonta awarded $88,000 to 32 women from 20 countries.
A local scholarship, the Jean M. Coon Scholarship Humanitarian Award, is based on the applicant’s community service. A local award is for $1,000 and the winning application is then forwarded to the district for consideration for the district award of $1,000.
The Young Woman In Public Affairs and Jean M. Coon Scholarships are for high school students in Cayuga County only. The students should check with the school guidance counselor for information and applications. The deadline for the 2021 applications is Feb. 13.
Information regarding how to apply for any of these scholarships and/or awards is available on the Zonta International website, or the Zonta Club of Auburn website.
Monica Pierce will be remembered for her warmth, friendship, service to the community and the light she brought to the world. Monica, rest in peace, and your Zonta sisters know that you have your angel wings, and we will have a cup of tea in your honor.
For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.