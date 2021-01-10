Zonta Club of Auburn: Remembering longtime member Monica Pierce

As I was working on this column last week, I received the news that one of our Zonta members, Monica Pierce, had passed away on Dec. 28 at the age of 93. Therefore, this column is being dedicated to her and her work in Zonta for 44 years.

I first met Monica when I joined Zonta nine years ago, and often shared a table with her at our monthly dinner meetings and learned about some of her life. She came to the United States from Panama, and since she spoke fluent Spanish she worked in the export department at Guaranteed Parts in Seneca Falls until she retired. She also volunteered for years as a translator at the hospital for migrant workers, and she was involved in many other volunteer activities in the community.

Monica had been a member of Zonta for 44 years. To put this into perspective, the Zonta Club of Auburn was chartered on Jan. 19, 1925, so the club had been in existence for 51 years when she joined. She chaired many of the Zonta committees and once served as president, helping to make Zonta what it is today. She attended several of the Zonta International Conventions, making friends around the world.