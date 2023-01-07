Zonta Club of Auburn: Remembering our sister Barbara Butler

Barbara Butler — how do I describe this beautiful lady? If I had to choose a gemstone is would be the peridot, the stone of friendship, as she was a truly wonderful friend. A month? Well, that would be December, as it was Barb’s favorite time of year. A flower? The ranunculus, the flower of radiance, as Barb had that most joyful smile that was very contagious. But most of all, if I had to select a patron saint, it would be St. Christopher, the saint of the protection of family. Barb’s most cherished treasure was her family, and the safeguard and happiness of them.

Barb Butler epitomized everything that a true Zontian represented, and more. She was truly a genuine, goodhearted woman who always did for others and thought of others’ needs before her own. She believed helping others was what we were meant to do and she always went above and beyond any causes we supported. Her life was guided by a strong faith in God and she believed in living by his word. She had a special place in her heart for Z-Club students and she regularly tried to find opportunities where they could partake in volunteerism. Barb believed the young generation would do amazing things if they were led by good role models and joined alongside them. What I will always remember Barb for is her zest for planning fundraising events that would generate money for local organizations that supported causes benefiting women and children in our community. Her famous line was, “The Auburn Zonta Club needs to do this in order to help other people." Her kind spirit and tenacious will attracted everyone who crossed her path. She was dedicated to her family and loyal to her friends. She loved angels and always had them surrounding her — in the form of statues, prayer cards, and the like. Just like those figurines, Barb was an angel here on Earth. Behind the scenes she did goodwill, was a role model to those around her, and now will continue to do for others from afar. We will miss Barb immensely, but we can remember her by following her lead and continuing on the path of helping others. The imprint Barb left on our lives will be forever lasting.