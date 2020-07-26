Zonta Club of Auburn: Saluting our 2020 graduates

Historically, the month of June is known as the grads and dads month for celebrating the graduation of high school seniors and honoring the dads in our lives.
Therefore, the Zonta Club of Auburn is dedicating this month’s column to the students of the Auburn High School Z-Club who graduated in June, and the winners of the Jean M. Coon and Young Women in Public Affairs scholarships.
The Z-Clubs are sponsored by a local Zonta club, and the purpose is to provide students with the resources, information and guidance they need to improve the world around them. The members plan, organize and participate in unique activities that gives them hands-on experience in improving the lives of others on both the local and international level.
The graduating members of the Z-Club are: Jillian Alberici, Claire Alexander, Alexis Calkins, Will Clark, Jude Diffin, Emma Donovan, Alexa Driscoll, Ellie Frahar, Meg Fuller, Meg Guannotta, Sage Haines, Carissa Hlywa, Abigail Love, Morgan Marl, Jack Moochler, Bailey Murphy, Caroline Netti, Claire Netti, Emma Nolan, Div Patel (class valedictorian), Kayden Perry, Sydnee Raymond, Kurtis Reilley, Miranda Reilley, Jacob Roy, Kate Scanlan, Marlee Soloman, Makenna Wilson and Zach Wlad.
Under the guidance and counsel of their student advisor Mrs. Julie Liccion, these young men and women participated in a variety of volunteer activities in order to improve the lives and living conditions of women and children domestically and internationally, and below is a sampling of some of these projects:
This year, the vote for Auburn High School's Z Club service project was an easy "yes."
• Made pillow case dresses for orphanages
• Fundraiser for Sudan Relief Fund
• Made shoes for Madagascar villag
• Tutored elementary school children in Auburn
• Made trauma dolls for Golisano Children's hospital
• Made toiletry bags for domestic violence shelters
• Volunteered at local soup kitchens
• Made necessity baskets for teen mothers
• Helped repaint lockers at Seward Elementary School
• Made friendship bracelets and baked for International Women’s Day
• Volunteered at Habitat for Humanity
• Built a playground at Auburn High School for the preschool program
• Made school kits for children in Madagascar
• And many more
Of special note, they also built and maintain a butterfly garden at Auburn High School in memory of Chloe Calhoun, a Z-Club member who was killed in an auto accident in 2016.
Due to the work and dedication of these students, the Z-Club has been the recipient of awards from the Zonta International Foundation.
In addition, we congratulate Madeleine Hamel, the winner of the Zonta Jean M. Coon Scholarship. The Jean M. Coon Scholarship is a humanitarian one, based on community service. The winner of the Young Women in Public Affairs award is Kelsey Lafave, and the award is based on leadership skills and community service. Both of these young ladies were students at Southern Cayuga High School.
The Zonta Club of Auburn also extends a thank you to all the dads out there who helped to nurture, teach, guide and encourage these young men and women on a daily basis to reach their goals.
For more information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our Facebook page, or contact us at auburn@zontadistriace2.org.
Kathy Barnard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn, and Casie Doolittle is a member of the club. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
