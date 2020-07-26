Zonta Club of Auburn: Saluting our 2020 graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Historically, the month of June is known as the grads and dads month for celebrating the graduation of high school seniors and honoring the dads in our lives.

Therefore, the Zonta Club of Auburn is dedicating this month’s column to the students of the Auburn High School Z-Club who graduated in June, and the winners of the Jean M. Coon and Young Women in Public Affairs scholarships.

The Z-Clubs are sponsored by a local Zonta club, and the purpose is to provide students with the resources, information and guidance they need to improve the world around them. The members plan, organize and participate in unique activities that gives them hands-on experience in improving the lives of others on both the local and international level.

The graduating members of the Z-Club are: Jillian Alberici, Claire Alexander, Alexis Calkins, Will Clark, Jude Diffin, Emma Donovan, Alexa Driscoll, Ellie Frahar, Meg Fuller, Meg Guannotta, Sage Haines, Carissa Hlywa, Abigail Love, Morgan Marl, Jack Moochler, Bailey Murphy, Caroline Netti, Claire Netti, Emma Nolan, Div Patel (class valedictorian), Kayden Perry, Sydnee Raymond, Kurtis Reilley, Miranda Reilley, Jacob Roy, Kate Scanlan, Marlee Soloman, Makenna Wilson and Zach Wlad.