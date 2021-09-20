Zonta Club of Auburn: Scholarships are key part of our mission

The month of September brings thoughts of high school and college students going back to school, the feel of fall in the air, raking up leaves and the holiday season yet to come.
So I am devoting this month’s column to advising high school and college students about the various local and international scholarships that are available through the local Zonta clubs and the Zonta International Foundation.
First and foremost, education is a human right, and it has the power to save and improve the lives of women and girls, which leads to healthier families and stronger communities.
On a local level, Zonta has the Jean M. Coon Award. High school junior or senior students who perform outstanding community service may apply by submitting a completed application and reference letter to a Zonta club in their locality. Academic achievement is not relevant. Each of the 20 Zonta Clubs in District 2 solicits and accepts applications from high schools in its area. In the spring, each club reviews the applications it receives, and selects a single club candidate. Each club candidate becomes a district finalist. The Jean M. Coon committee reviews each finalist application and an award winner is announced in May.
According to UNICEF, receiving an education makes girls less likely to marry young and more likely to lead healthy, productive lives. Educated girls earn higher incomes, participate in decisions that affect them, and build better futures for themselves and their families.
Around the world, 132 million girls are out of school, including 34.3 million of primary school age, 30 million of lower-secondary school age and 67.4 million of upper-secondary school age.
Sixty-six percent of countries have achieved gender parity in primary education, 45% of countries have achieved gender parity in lower secondary education and 25% in upper secondary education.
Of the world’s 781 million illiterate adults, two-thirds of them are women.
Gender-equitable education systems can contribute to reductions in school-related gender-based violence and harmful practices, including child marriage and female genital mutilation.
An educated female population increases a country's productivity and fuels economic growth. Some countries lose more than US $1 billion a year by failing to educate girls to the same level as boys.
Zonta in action
Investing in the education of women and girls yields high returns, such as breaking cycles of poverty, fostering economic growth and empowering women both in the home and workplace.
Zonta has a dedicated history of supporting women in education: We have provided more than US $12.8 million to thousands of women around the world through the Amelia Earhart Fellowship, Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship, Women in Technology Scholarship and the Young Women in Public Affairs Award.
These scholarships are described as follows:
• The Amelia Earhart Fellowship expands opportunities for women pursuing advanced studies in the typically male-dominated fields of aerospace engineering and space sciences.
• The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship supports women pursuing undergraduate and master’s degrees in business management.
• The Women in Technology Scholarship encourages women to pursue education, career opportunities and leadership roles in technology and related fields.
• The Young Women in Public Affairs Award recognizes young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate superior leadership skills and a commitment to public service and civic causes, and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.
Students who are interested in applying for any of these scholarships should check with either their high school or college counselor’s office, or go to the Zonta District 2 website and click on the "District Awards" tab and they will be directed to the information for each scholarship.
Detailed information is also available on the Zonta International Foundation website by clicking on the "Our Programs" button, and a drop down list will appear that lists the scholarships and the application requirements.
Some of the international scholarships have different due dates, so the student should review the requirements as soon as possible.
The Zonta Club of Auburn extends best wishes to all students for a healthy and successful school year.
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.