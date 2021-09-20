Zonta Club of Auburn: Scholarships are key part of our mission

The month of September brings thoughts of high school and college students going back to school, the feel of fall in the air, raking up leaves and the holiday season yet to come.

So I am devoting this month’s column to advising high school and college students about the various local and international scholarships that are available through the local Zonta clubs and the Zonta International Foundation.

First and foremost, education is a human right, and it has the power to save and improve the lives of women and girls, which leads to healthier families and stronger communities.

On a local level, Zonta has the Jean M. Coon Award. High school junior or senior students who perform outstanding community service may apply by submitting a completed application and reference letter to a Zonta club in their locality. Academic achievement is not relevant. Each of the 20 Zonta Clubs in District 2 solicits and accepts applications from high schools in its area. In the spring, each club reviews the applications it receives, and selects a single club candidate. Each club candidate becomes a district finalist. The Jean M. Coon committee reviews each finalist application and an award winner is announced in May.