The Zonta Club of Auburn has worked for over 90 years to advocate for women and their families, and we are dedicated to the fight against domestic violence. Next month, the month of October, is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In 1981, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence started the month of awareness to connect battered women’s advocates across the country. Most often, victims of domestic violence are left with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. There are many programs in our community that are there to support these individuals and families.
The Zonta Club of Auburn has awarded funds through our service grants to the Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca Domestic Violence Intervention Program in the past, as well as funded safety devices, phone cards and bus passes for those in need. Each month, members of the Zonta Club of Auburn donate personal care items to the Emergency Personal Care Pantry at CAP, which members helped establish in 2016. We have also donated clothing to the CAP closet and Dress for Success, which is a program providing individuals with appropriate attire for job interviews.
In the month of October, CAP has hosted an event known as Wear Purple Day on the steps of the Cayuga County Courthouse in Auburn. Zonta has attended this event in the past and intends on doing so this year as well. This event will help raise awareness of the impact of domestic violence in our community. Please wear purple in the month of October to support the survivors of domestic violence. Help raise awareness and spread the word.
The Zonta Club of Auburn is a local service organization whose mission is empowering women through service and advocacy. We can be contacted by email at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.