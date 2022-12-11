Zonta Club of Auburn: Showing spirit this holiday season

The Zonta International Foundation has established a new philosophy called the “Spirit of Zonta." According to the new International President Ute Scholtz, as quoted from The Zontian Magazine:

“We empower women worldwide, but first, we have to empower ourselves! That includes supporting each other, valuing the different characters and honoring the leaders who volunteer to carry the club forward. That, for me, is the Zonta Spirit, this good feeling of having a home among friends in Zonta, with all my weaknesses and strengths. The Zonta Spirit working group will address this and will demonstrate how much fun it is having a happy club life in mutual Zonta Spirit!”

The Zonta Club of Auburn is comprised of women from variety of career backgrounds and they each bring an expertise to the table. Since we are in the “holiday” season, I wanted to explore how this “spirit” affects our work in the community.

Throughout the year we work with various organizations in Auburn to provide grants, hands-on help, scholarships etc. In order to do this, we encourage, help and reach out to each other to get the job done.

During the holiday season when the stores gear up for shopping, decorations are put up, and meals and time with family and friends are planned, we are also aware of a great need in Auburn to support those in our community who live in challenging situations.

This is where the “spirit” of the Zonta Club shines. Our members are always ready to volunteer at a local soup kitchen, collect warm clothes for needy families or provide a basket of goodies for Christmas morning breakfast for our local women’s shelter.

In addition, the Zonta Club of Auburn sponsors two additional clubs, which gives high school and college students the opportunity to carry on the mission. The Z-Club at Auburn High School under the guidance of Mrs. Julie Liccion has been active for several years, and this year they built new beds and provided the bedding for children in the community who did not have beds.

We also sponsor the Golden Z-Club at Cornell University, whose president, Ashley Reilly, is already helping the next generation grow in the “spirit” of the Zonta goals. They recently had an ovarian cancer awareness event where they educated the Cornell community about ovarian cancer and raised over $250 for the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes.

On an international level, we are part of a Zonta family of close to 30,000 members in 62 countries who are collectively working to ensure that our mission, and vision as stated below, are accomplished:

Mission

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Vision

Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential.

In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men.

In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.

Therefore, for 103 years, the Zonta Clubs worldwide have been working to bring the “spirit” of Zonta's mission to fruition and “build a better world for women and girls.”

The ladies of the Zonta Club of Auburn extend best wishes to the community for a happy holiday season and a safe and peaceful new year.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn, email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org or visit our Facebook page @ZontaofAuburn.