Zonta Club of Auburn: Staying busy supporting women's causes in November

November is a busy month for the Zonta Club of Auburn, which I will discuss in this column.
There is still time to enter our virtual Gathering for Gratitude fundraising event featuring the Gordy Gobbler Turkey, whose tail feathers are comprised of $1,000 worth of scratch-off tickets with a potential value of millions of dollars. The proceeds raised from this will help to fund Zonta Club of Auburn’s service grants for women in need. The deadline for donations is Nov. 19. Donations can be mailed to either Zonta Club of Auburn, 144 Genesee St., Suite 102-270, or through Paypal by going to our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn and clicking on the event or sponsor tab. The drawing will be on Nov. 23.
Since the Zonta International Foundation is a global organization, our fundraising efforts support many local and international causes to improve and advocate for the lives and wellbeing of women, such as:
Support Local Journalism
• From Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Zonta International is having its annual Every November Every Member fundraiser. During this fundraiser, the members of the Zonta clubs worldwide personally donate funds to support international projects. To put this into perspective, $50 will provide antenatal care kits to pregnant adolescent girls in Niger, promoting better health, including preventing anemia and low birth weight of newborns, and frequent health threats for girls who are married at a young age and their children. Also, $100 could enable three girls in Madagascar to benefit from a comprehensive three-month life skills course, which will equip them with the strategies to reduce violence, protect themselves and improve social cohesion. And $250 could provide three adolescent girls in Peru with access to quality, comprehensive and gender-sensitive adolescent health care, with an emphasis on mental health and violence prevention, as well as attendance at schools that can address all types of violence.
• From Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, we start our annual campaign of 16 Days of Activism, which focuses on the goal of “Zonta Says No to Domestic Violence” against women, and working to end child marriage on a global basis. The Zonta Club of Auburn works to shine an ”orange light” on the plague of domestic violence, both locally and internationally, in order to highlight this issue. Domestic violence takes many forms, physical, emotional and mental, and each one can be equally devastating and damaging to a woman’s sense of worth and well-being, leaving deep scars that can last for a lifetime. During the 16 Days of Activism, the Zonta Club of Auburn will be utilizing various social media outlets to promote our fight against this issue. According to data from Zonta International, 39,000 child marriages (girls under the age of 18) take place every day, and there are many reasons for this. Some parents believe that such a marriage will secure their daughter's future by making another family responsible for her, and some families choose child marriage to reduce family expenses — in some cultures this is the expectation. Girls who marry before the age of 15 are 50% more likely to experience physical or sexual violence than girls who marry after the age of 18. Forty-four percent of girls married between the ages of 15 and 19 think a husband or partner is justified in beating his wife or partner. Many countries have enacted strong laws against child marriage, but the practice persists due to the ongoing social issues of poverty and gender inequality.
Zonta just started its 101st year with over 1,100 clubs worldwide fighting for, working for and advocating for the rights of women, and will continue to do so for as long as it takes.
In addition, in light of the fact that U.S. women gained the right to vote 100 years ago, the Zonta Club of Auburn celebrates the fact that in today’s world, a woman was elected to the second highest office in the United States for the first in our history. This may be the first time, but hopefully not the last time.
For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict 2.org.
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!