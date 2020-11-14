Zonta Club of Auburn: Staying busy supporting women's causes in November

• From Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, we start our annual campaign of 16 Days of Activism, which focuses on the goal of “Zonta Says No to Domestic Violence” against women, and working to end child marriage on a global basis. The Zonta Club of Auburn works to shine an ”orange light” on the plague of domestic violence, both locally and internationally, in order to highlight this issue. Domestic violence takes many forms, physical, emotional and mental, and each one can be equally devastating and damaging to a woman’s sense of worth and well-being, leaving deep scars that can last for a lifetime. During the 16 Days of Activism, the Zonta Club of Auburn will be utilizing various social media outlets to promote our fight against this issue. According to data from Zonta International, 39,000 child marriages (girls under the age of 18) take place every day, and there are many reasons for this. Some parents believe that such a marriage will secure their daughter's future by making another family responsible for her, and some families choose child marriage to reduce family expenses — in some cultures this is the expectation. Girls who marry before the age of 15 are 50% more likely to experience physical or sexual violence than girls who marry after the age of 18. Forty-four percent of girls married between the ages of 15 and 19 think a husband or partner is justified in beating his wife or partner. Many countries have enacted strong laws against child marriage, but the practice persists due to the ongoing social issues of poverty and gender inequality.