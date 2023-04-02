This month’s column is going to be a bit different: It will be in two installments, with the first one for April, and the second in May. The reason for this is I am delving into the history of the United States Constitution and how it protects human rights for women and girls.

In order to "Build a Better World for Women and Girls," the Zonta clubs worldwide focus on four main goals: Advocating for gender equality, ending gender-based violence, ending child marriage and expanding access to education.

The U.S. Constitution is comprised of the preamble, seven articles and 27 amendments. The preamble states, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The seven articles cover the following categories: Article I, legislative branch. Article II, executive branch. Article III, judicial branch. Article IV, relationships between the states. Article V, amending the Constitution. Article VI, supreme law. Article VII, ratification.

There are 27 amendments. The first 10 comprise the Bill Of Rights, which covers the following: It spells out Americans' rights in relation to their government. It guarantees civil rights and liberties to the individual — like freedom of speech, press and religion. It sets rules for due process of law and reserves all powers not delegated to the federal government to the people or the states. To date, according to my research, over 11,000 amendments have been proposed, and only 27 have been accepted and ratified.

The following amendments were added in order to address human rights in various ways.

The 13th Amendment: "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction," 1865.

The 14th Amendment: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

The 15th Amendment: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude. This and the 14th Amendment were submitted collectively between Jan. 31, 1865, and Feb. 2, 1869, and ratified between Dec. 6, 1865, and Jan. 3, 1870.

The 19th Amendment: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation." This is the amendment that officially gave women the right to vote. It was submitted to the states on June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

There is one more amendment that was specifically drafted to address the issues of equal rights for women. It was first proposed in 1923 and has a history of over 50 years. Even though it was ratified, it has not been made part of the Constitution, and it would have been the 28th Amendment.

The journey of this amendment will be the topic for next month’s column. As you will see, there was a long history of discussion, controversy and pros and cons regarding the wording, benefits and how the amendment would help women and girls.

