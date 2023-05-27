Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The month of May has two important holidays: Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. The Zonta Club of Auburn extends a belated “Happy Mother’s Day" to all the Zonta members worldwide who work to make the world a better place for women and girls, and to honor all those people who have served in the military.

I thought it would be interesting to learn the history behind these two holidays, and how they became an important part of our tradition and culture.

The following are some of the high points of the origin of these holidays.

The origin of the idea of Mother’s Day goes back to the era of ancient Greeks and Romans, whose celebrations sometimes involved worship of a mother deity, such as the goddess Isis in ancient Egypt, or Cybele and Rhea in ancient Greece. In England, Mothering Sunday was recognized with festivals and celebrations. Throughout history, certain countries linked the celebration of Mothering Sunday to certain religious seasons, such as Lent.

In 1858, Ann Jarvis organized Mother’s Work Days to improve the sanitation and avert deaths from disease-bearing insects and seepage of polluted water. In 1872, Julia Ward Howe, a Boston poet, pacifist and women’s suffragist, established a special day for mothers — and for peace — not long after the bloody Franco-Prussian War. In 1905, when Ann Jarvis died, her daughter, Anna, decided to memorialize her mother’s lifelong activism and began a campaign that culminated in 1914 when Congress passed a Mother’s Day resolution.

The white carnation became the official flower of Mother’s Day, as Ann Jarvis compared that flower’s shape and life cycle to a mother’s love. “The carnation does not drop its petals, but hugs them to its heart as it dies, and so too, mothers hug their children to their hearts, their mother love never dying."

Five facts about Memorial Day's history and meaning:

• Memorial Day was originally named "Decoration Day"

• May 30 was chosen because flowers are in bloom.

• Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971.

• The official birthplace of Memorial Day is Waterloo, New York.

In addition, I learned that Memorial Day in May is to honor the deceased military, and Veterans Day in November is to honor all living veterans who have served in the military.

Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared it should be May 30. It is believed the date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country. The first large observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The ceremonies centered around the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Various Washington officials, including Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, presided over the ceremonies. After speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.

The poppy as a symbol of war casualties started with a poem. In the spring of 1915, a Canadian artillery unit brigade surgeon named Lt. Col. John McCrae saw bright red poppies blooming on the war-torn fields where so many soldiers had lost their lives. The sight moved him to write the famous poem “In Flanders Fields."

For more information on how you can participate and make a difference, please reach out to us at our website, zontadistrict2.org/auburn, or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.