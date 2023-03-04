The Zonta Club of Auburn has had a longstanding history of supporting Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, which offers a variety of programs to assist the community in Cayuga County.

A major focus of CAP is working to prevent domestic violence against women and girls, and to assist those who are in need of changing their life situations in order to live a safe, healthy and happy life.

The month of February is designated as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. In order to raise awareness, several members of the Zonta Club participated in an event hosted by Samantha Lazzano, who is the domestic violence advocate and educator from CAP: an Orange Party at Cayuga Community College.

The purpose of this event was to educate young boys and girls starting at the junior high level as to the signs to watch for in order to identify behaviors that are abusive in a relationship, such as physical, sexual and psychological abuse, and stalking.

Educational materials were available, and CAP showed the movie “The Murder of Yeardley Love” as a real-life example of an abusive relationship.

Anyone who would like more information is invited to contact Samantha at the CAP offices located at 89 York St., Auburn, or call (315) 255-1703. In addition, there is a 24/7 emergency hotline at (315) 255-6221 for those who are in need of immediate assistance.

As part of the ongoing work of the Zonta clubs worldwide, March 8 is recognized as International Women's Day.

The day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when all women are recognized for their achievements. International Women’s Day was first born out of labor movements at the turn of the 20th century in North America and across Europe.

Since those early days, International Women’s Day has grown in prominence and reach, touching women in every corner of the world. The growing international women’s movement has helped make International Women’s Day a central point for action, to build support for women’s rights and their full participation in the economy, politics, the community and everyday life.

In 1910, Clara Zetkin, the leader of the Women’s Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, tabled the idea of an International Women’s Day at the second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen. The proposal received unanimous support from over 100 women representing 17 countries.

The very first International Women’s Day was held the following year on March 19. Meetings and protests were held across Europe, with the largest street demonstration attracting 30,000 women. In 1913, the day was moved to March 8 and it has been held on this day ever since.

In addition, March 8 is the Zonta Yellow Rose Day, which is celebrated along with International Women's Day as a time to reflect and give tribute to the individuals who have empowered you or the women in your community.

For more information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.