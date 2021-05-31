Zonta Club of Auburn: Together we are making a difference

In a year when COVID-19 has changed so much in our lives, the Zonta Club of Auburn was able to award $6,900 to 10 local service organizations.
With the generous support of our community we had a successful virtual fundraiser, “Gathering for Gratitude,” last November, featuring the “Gordie the Gobbler” turkey. Gordie's tail feathers were comprised of scratch-off lottery tickets valued at $1,000. Donors’ names were entered into a drawing to find Gordie’s tail feathers a new home, and a drawing was held on Facebook for the winner.
On May 1, the club participated in the famous Lake Avenue garage sale, where we sold beautiful purses, clothing, shoes and household items, and also featured a 50/50 cash raffle.
On July 19, the Zonta Club of Auburn will host the 26th annual Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Women’s Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Club. This is our largest fundraiser and is the only all-women’s golf tournament in Cayuga County.
If you would like to join us for a fun day of golf, awards, raffles (50/50 cash and our awesome baskets), please email kstendard18@gmail.com for more information.
To put this into perspective, the following is a partial list of organizations that we were able to financially support, and how the services they offer empower women and their children to achieve a more self-sufficient future:
• Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca: Its award will help support the Domestic Violence Interaction Program. It operates a safe house for survivors of domestic violence, and many of these ladies leave situations with only the clothing on their back. The grant will be used to purchase essential kitchen and bath items such dishes, silverware, pot and pans, and kitchen and bath towels.
• CAP Cayuga/Seneca “Giving the Basics Initiative” through its Mobile Food Pantry, which provides necessities that are needed to maintain personal hygiene and household care for 18 low-income, isolated and homebound women and their families. Having access to these products provides a positive impact on their quality of life, health and well-being.
• Chapel House will use its grant to support the Welcome Home Program, which provides homeless women with basic household needs, undergarments and socks in order to transition into their own their own apartments or stable housing.
The following organizations also received grants: Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource, King Ferry Food Pantry, The Faatz-Crofut Home, Transportation Project for Cayuga County (SCAT Van), SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen and Auburn Enlarged City School District.
The Zonta Club of Auburn was also able to award two very deserving young ladies with the following scholarships:
Ailish Cuthbert from Auburn High School was awarded the Jean M. Coon Scholarship. This award is based on volunteer work done in the community, and during a very challenging year Ailish was able to tutor elementary students, participate in Operation Enduring Gratitude to honor veterans for their service, and help her church provide services to homebound participants.
Bridget Davis from Southern Cayuga High School was the recipient of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, which is based on the candidate’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Bridget was active in several school clubs and was elected class treasurer for four years. She wants to major in international business and then attend law school with a concentration in international law.
The Zonta Club of Auburn would like to thank our community and all the service organizations that work diligently to provide the support and lifelines needed during these difficult times.
If you would like more information on how to become a part of the Zonta Club of Auburn, please email us at auburn@district2.org.
Kathy Barnard is president and Kathy Stenard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.