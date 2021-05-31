Zonta Club of Auburn: Together we are making a difference

Ailish Cuthbert from Auburn High School was awarded the Jean M. Coon Scholarship. This award is based on volunteer work done in the community, and during a very challenging year Ailish was able to tutor elementary students, participate in Operation Enduring Gratitude to honor veterans for their service, and help her church provide services to homebound participants.

Bridget Davis from Southern Cayuga High School was the recipient of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, which is based on the candidate’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Bridget was active in several school clubs and was elected class treasurer for four years. She wants to major in international business and then attend law school with a concentration in international law.

The Zonta Club of Auburn would like to thank our community and all the service organizations that work diligently to provide the support and lifelines needed during these difficult times.

If you would like more information on how to become a part of the Zonta Club of Auburn, please email us at auburn@district2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president and Kathy Stenard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.

