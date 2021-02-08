Zonta Club of Auburn: Vice President Harris the latest 'first'

In January, two celebrations were observed: the first day of the new year on Jan. 1 and the inaugurations of a new president and vice president of the United States of America on Jan. 20.

What made the inauguration so special is that this is the first time a woman, former Sen. Kamala Harris, has been elected to be the vice president of the United States of America, and the Zonta Club of Auburn is recognizing this historic event in the history of America.

Vice President Harris has experienced a number of "firsts" in her life: she was the first woman to be elected as district attorney of San Francisco, California; the first woman to be elected attorney general of California; and finally, as a woman of color, in running for and winning a seat as a U.S. senator for California.

So this got me to wondering about other women who were the first in their field — and there were many who pioneered as the firsts in law, medicine, science, space travel and politics, to name a few. Listed below are some of these women and their contribution to the advancement of women in the world:

• Belle Aurelia Babb became the first female lawyer in the United States in 1869, admitted to the Iowa bar; she devoted her career as a college educator and administrator.