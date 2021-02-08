Zonta Club of Auburn: Vice President Harris the latest 'first'

In January, two celebrations were observed: the first day of the new year on Jan. 1 and the inaugurations of a new president and vice president of the United States of America on Jan. 20.
What made the inauguration so special is that this is the first time a woman, former Sen. Kamala Harris, has been elected to be the vice president of the United States of America, and the Zonta Club of Auburn is recognizing this historic event in the history of America.
Vice President Harris has experienced a number of "firsts" in her life: she was the first woman to be elected as district attorney of San Francisco, California; the first woman to be elected attorney general of California; and finally, as a woman of color, in running for and winning a seat as a U.S. senator for California.
So this got me to wondering about other women who were the first in their field — and there were many who pioneered as the firsts in law, medicine, science, space travel and politics, to name a few. Listed below are some of these women and their contribution to the advancement of women in the world:
• Belle Aurelia Babb became the first female lawyer in the United States in 1869, admitted to the Iowa bar; she devoted her career as a college educator and administrator.
• Elizabeth Blackwell was the first woman to earn a medical degree when she graduated from New York's Geneva Medical College in 1849.
• Marie Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the first person and the only woman to win it twice in two scientific fields.
• Sally Ride was the first American woman in space in 1983 as a flight engineer aboard the Challenger.
Research on the internet shows that at least 79 countries have elected or appointed a woman as the head of state, or head of government, according to data from the World Economic Forum, and a few examples are highlighted below:
• Although she was not “elected” to office, Eleanor Roosevelt is a woman who also attained firsts in her lifetime. She was the first chair of the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women, the first U.S. representative to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, and the first chair of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights. President Harry S. Truman later called her the “First Lady of the World” in tribute to her human rights achievements.
• Indira Gandhi was elected prime minister of India in 1966 and reelected twice. Gandhi strongly supported East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in its successful war for independence.
• Golda Meir was elected prime minister of Israel on March 6, 1969. She was described as the “Iron Lady" of Israel.
• Margaret Thatcher served as prime minister of the United Kingdom from May 4, 1979, to Nov. 28, 1990. She was dubbed the “Iron Lady” by the Soviet Union after a speech against communism.
• Jeanette Rankin was the first woman elected to the U.S House of Representatives in 1916.
• Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman to be appointed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
The Zonta Club of Auburn also recognizes the achievements of Amelia Earhart, who was a member of Zonta and was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and she set many other records. She wrote best-selling books about her flying experiences, and was instrumental in the formation of The Ninety-Nines, an organization for female pilots.
In honor of Amelia Earhart’s efforts to encourage young women to pursue a career in the aerospace industry, the Zonta Amelia Earhart Fellowship was established in 1938. Information is on the Zonta International website.
In 1865, poet William Wallace said, “The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the World,” and in 2021, Vice President Harris said, “I may be the first, but I will not be the last.”
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.