The Zonta Club of Auburn envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. The members of the Zonta Club of Auburn volunteer their time, talents and support to local service projects. For this 2019-2020 season, we invite anyone in the community to reach out to us for more information regarding membership or being involved.
Our meetings will start in September, and are usually held on the second Thursday of every month at the Springside Inn. All members gather together in one of the beautiful, enclosed rooms at the inn, where we are served a plated dinner of our choice. Once the majority of the members have arrived, our president, Rita Loperfido, will call the meeting to order. We will then recite our Zonta blessing and the Pledge of Allegiance.
It is an evening I sincerely enjoy being a part of once a month from September to June. Where everyone is accepted for who they are, and able to pitch in as little or as much as they are able. The members always welcome you with open arms and never once expect any more from you than you can give. I have been a member for almost one year now, and it has been one of the best experiences for me. I have been able to become more familiar with our community, and our history.
This fall, the Zonta Club of Auburn will be hosting its second annual Gathering For Gratitude, and like last year, it will recognize and give thanks for the often unheralded volunteers who quietly work to make a difference for those in need. Funds raised at this event are allocated to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, local service grants and awards that align with Zonta Club of Auburn’s mission. This event will take place at the Springside Inn on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 14. There will be a performance during cocktail hour by our local Perform 4 Purpose group.
We also have the CAP Cayuga/Seneca (formerly known as the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency) to thank for partnering with us to make this meaningful event possible. With committed CAP staff and Zonta Club members, this event will be another memorable contribution to our community.
Please contact us for any further information regarding our upcoming event or membership at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.