Zonta Club of Auburn: What does it mean to be a member of Zonta?

Being a member of a Zonta club means that the member is advocating for women and girls on a local, district and international level. So what does that mean?

It means that when you are a member of a Zonta club, you are also a member of a local, district and international organization. This can be a bit confusing, so I thought it would help our community to better understand how the levels of Zonta work.

The Zonta International Foundation is comprised of more than 28,000 members worldwide who belong to 1,100 clubs in 63 countries. The Zonta International Foundation is governed by an international board, and oversees the operation of the districts, areas and local clubs.

To put this into perspective, the first Zonta club was formed in Buffalo in 1919, and so the organization is now 102 years old.

When a club is formed it is assigned to a district depending on its geographical location, and is then assigned to a local area. There can be several areas within a district. The Zonta Club of Auburn belongs to District 2, Area 3. Within District 2 there are four areas which are comprised of 21 individual Zonta clubs. The clubs in District 2 are listed as follows according to their area: