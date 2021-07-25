Zonta Club of Auburn: What does it mean to be a member of Zonta?

Being a member of a Zonta club means that the member is advocating for women and girls on a local, district and international level. So what does that mean?
It means that when you are a member of a Zonta club, you are also a member of a local, district and international organization. This can be a bit confusing, so I thought it would help our community to better understand how the levels of Zonta work.
The Zonta International Foundation is comprised of more than 28,000 members worldwide who belong to 1,100 clubs in 63 countries. The Zonta International Foundation is governed by an international board, and oversees the operation of the districts, areas and local clubs.
To put this into perspective, the first Zonta club was formed in Buffalo in 1919, and so the organization is now 102 years old.
When a club is formed it is assigned to a district depending on its geographical location, and is then assigned to a local area. There can be several areas within a district. The Zonta Club of Auburn belongs to District 2, Area 3. Within District 2 there are four areas which are comprised of 21 individual Zonta clubs. The clubs in District 2 are listed as follows according to their area:
Area 1: Albany, Glen Falls, Montgomery-Fulton, Schenectady, Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley and an e-club
Area 2: Oneida, Oswego, Rome, Skaneateles, Syracuse and Utica
Area 3: Auburn, Cortland, Elmira and Watkins Glen
Area 4: Canton, Montreal, Ogdensburg and Ottawa-Ontario
There are currently 31 districts worldwide, and each distract is also governed by a locally elected board that oversees the clubs in its designated area. The local clubs are also governed by an elected board.
In addition, the local and international clubs are able to sponsor Z-Clubs for high school students, and Golden Z-Clubs for college students. These clubs can be either school- or community-based. The first Z-Club and Golden Z-Club were founded in Burbank, California, in 1948.
The Z- and Golden Z-Clubs provide students with the resources, information and guidance they need to improve the world around them. Z- and Golden Z-Club students then plan, organize and participate in unique activities that give them hands-on experiences in improving the lives of others at both a local and international level. Membership in these clubs are open to both girls and boys.
On a local level, the Auburn High School has had a Z-Club for several years, which is led by Mrs. Julie Liccion, a member of the Zonta Club of Auburn. There is also a Golden Z-Club at Utica College. Upon graduation from high school or college, the student can then transition to a regular Zonta club.
There are three levels of adult membership. Regular club membership and young professional membership, with a reduced fee for those who are younger than 30, are affiliated with a chosen club.
In addition, on the international level, there is an individual membership for those who are not affiliated with a chosen club, but want to support the Zonta mission. They can participate in activities and campaigns to bring about change, attend the Zonta International Convention and the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, and connect with Zonta members worldwide. They also receive critical updates on issues facing women in the world and regular updates on the activities of Zonta International.
In order to get a better idea of the issues the Zonta International Foundation supports, please visit zonta.org, the district website at zontadistrict2.org or the Zonta Club of Auburn website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn. Anyone interested in more information, please email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.