As a member of the Zonta Club of Auburn, I have learned that there is a misconception of what happened to the women’s Equal Rights Amendment, which would have been the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. This amendment was conceived with good intentions, passed by Congress, ratified by the states and then, due to various levels of opposition, was never added to the Constitution.

Below is a brief history of the Equal Rights Amendment.

On Sept. 25, 1921, the National Woman's Party announced its plans to campaign for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to guarantee women equal rights with men. The text of the proposed amendment read:

Section 1. No political, civil, or legal disabilities or inequalities on account of sex or on account of marriage, unless applying equally to both sexes, shall exist within the United States or any territory subject to the jurisdiction thereof.

Section 2. Congress shall have power to enforce this.

In the early history of the Equal Rights Amendment, middle-class women were largely supportive, while those speaking for the working class were often opposed, pointing out that employed women needed special protections regarding working conditions and employment hours. With the rise of the women's movement in the United States during the 1960s, the ERA garnered increasing support and, after being reintroduced by Rep. Martha Griffiths in 1971, it was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 12, 1971, and by the U.S. Senate on March 22, 1972, thus submitting the ERA to the state legislatures for ratification, as provided by Article V of the U.S. Constitution.

Zonta Club of Auburn: The Constitution and women's rights The latest on the Zonta Club of Auburn and its work to empower women through service and advocacy.

Between 1972 and 2023 (yes, the ERA is still a work in progress), the amendment has been ratified by the necessary number of states and been subject to lawsuits by various groups. Some states want to reverse their ratifications, and generally the amendment has been the subject of a lot of pro and con conversation and controversy.

Some opponents felt that with its passage women would lose certain protections, such as exemption from mandatory military service, financial support from their husbands and, in general, the “distinction” between men and women would be erased.

The irony of this is that Zonta Clubs have been working since 1919 to advocate for and support women and girls worldwide for gender equality, protections from domestic violence, access to education, equal workplace opportunities, etc.

The Zonta “Add Your Voice" campaign runs from April through May, and we are actively seeking individuals to join us to further the mission and vision of Zonta. Help us build a better world for women and girls locally and internationally.

Zonta offers three levels of membership: clubs for adults 18 and older, Z Clubs for high school students, and Golden Z Clubs for college students.

The Zonta International Foundation website offers a wealth of information regarding the work we do and the opportunities for the various levels of membership, and how you can make your voice be heard.

In addition, the ladies of the Zonta Club of Auburn will be at the annual Lake Avenue garage sale in Auburn on May 6. We will have a variety of items for your shopping pleasure, the chance to win a lottery ticket tree, and the opportunity to find more about the Zonta Club of Auburn.

The Zonta Club also wants to thank all those who help to support our events and the work we do in the community.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

