Zonta Club of Auburn: What membership means to us

Since this time of the year brings out the universal feeling of helping others, I asked our members to reflect on what being member of the Zonta Club of Auburn means to them, and they stated as follows:

Karen Macier: “Zonta has meant to be an opportunity to make new friends, globally and locally; an opportunity to help those less fortunate; international travel; leadership development; laughter; and fun. Most of all, Zonta has brought me closer to others who want to make the world a better, safer, more welcoming place for all women, everywhere.”

Julie Liccion: “It means belonging to a professional organization, and sharing a common goal of doing good for our local community and aiding international efforts. Within our local club, it means surrounding myself with kind, caring, giving and gracious people who together synergize and make the impossible happen. United we form unbreakable bonds that last a lifetime. Introducing Zonta to our youth has been the nightlight of my membership over the last several years. The memories and experience of giving back and creating positive change has been rewarding and fulfilling.”

MiMi White: “I’ve learned the many needs of women and their families here in Cayuga County, along with the pleasure of working with a group of strong determined women who have made a difference in so many lives and getting to see this first hand. Many friends and great memories have been made along the way. Glad to be part of the Zonta Club."

Terry Mahoney: “Being a member of Zonta has allowed me to be part of an organization that focuses on empowering women locally, nationally, and internationally. Our goals are to advance gender equality, end gender-based violence, end child marriages, and improve access to education for women and girls. We do this through service and advocacy. Our fundraising activities have resulted in service grants to be distributed to the following local agencies: SS. Peter & John Soup Kitchen, (Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca), SCAT Van, SAVAR, King Ferry Food Pantry, Chapel House, The (Faatz-Crofut) Home, Friends Helping Friends (of Cayuga County), (the Auburn Enlarged Central School District) social work department, and the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. These agencies provide important services that are crucial to our community. I enjoy being part of the effort to contribute to advance our goals.”

Kathy Stenard: “What being a member of Zonta means to me: It means I’m part of something special. That together as a club, we are making a difference in the lives of women and children in Cayuga County. I’ve made lifelong friendships and have had a lot of fun."

Flora Daley: “It makes me proud to be a member of Zonta, all the different ways we can help people, the fun we have doing projects (and) most of all the close friendships we have developed.”

And another member stated:

“Being a Zontian:

• Allows me to have many wonderful 'sisters.'

• Reaffirms that we are a “do-good” club — by helping not only those less fortunate, but also offering college scholarships to young, deserving women.

• Reminds me that we are one of so many Zonta clubs throughout the world, all working toward the same goal, that of helping women reach their true potential.

Being a Zontian helps me personally, I believe, to be a better person, putting others first.”

The ladies of the Zonta Club of Auburn extend to all a merry holiday season and happy, healthy and prosperous new year.

This column is dedicated to the memory of Betty Mae Lewis, a longtime Zonta member who passed away on Nov. 11, 2021.

For more information on how you can participate and make a difference, please reach out to us at our website, zontadistrict2.org/auburn, or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.

