Zonta Club of Auburn: Work for children continues as they return to school

Now that school has started, and as I watch the school buses stop near my house to pick up students, it makes me wonder what it would be like to live in a country that either severely restricts or forbids access to education for girls and women.

The Zonta Club of Auburn has a long history of supporting education for women and girls, locally and worldwide, and as the saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

For the Zonta Club of Auburn, this started with Marian de Forest in 1919 when she founded the first Zonta Club in Buffalo. The goal of the club was to be a service organization that was comprised of executive women working to improve the legal, political, economic and professional status of women worldwide. These ladies realized that these goals could not be attained without access to a quality education for all women and girls.

In order to continue to achieve these goals, one of the organizations that Zonta has partnered with is UNICEF (the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund), which was established in 1946 after World War II in order to address the issues of health, human rights, education, nutrition, etc. for the world’s women and children.

An example of this partnership is when Zonta and UNICEF collaborated. In 2016, "Zonta International began supporting UNICEF’s Let Us Learn program in Madagascar, which creates opportunities for vulnerable and excluded girls to realize their rights to an education in a secure and protective environment. From 2016 to 2018, about 400 girls who had dropped out of school participated in catch-up classes and 573 students benefited from literacy classes. More than 13,000 girls benefited from pedagogical kits and materials, and 615 teachers received training. Zonta International continued its support for Let Us Learn Madagascar from 2018 to 2020, reaching more than 21,000 additional girls during that time.” (Quoted from the Zonta International Foundation website.)

On a local level, the Zonta Clubs in the United States work collectively with local agencies, schools and other organizations to advance the educational opportunities for women and girls.

In addition, in the spirit of being part of the “village,” several members of the Zonta Club of Auburn also sit on the board or volunteer their time to other local organizations who are also working to provide positive educational opportunities for our community members. Some examples are as follows:

The Booker T. Washington Community Center recently sponsored a “back to school” event where they recently gave away several hundred school backpacks loaded with essential school supplies for the children to start school with. They also have on-site staff at all the Auburn schools to provide support for various school programs.

Several of our Zonta members sit on the board of the Auburn Educational Foundation, which sponsors events in order to provide educational grants to local students.

Some members also sit on the board of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca CAP or volunteer their support for the various programs that CAP offers, which includes early childhood educational opportunities.

On an international level, the Zonta International Foundation offers four different scholarships in the fields of technology, the Amelia Earhart Fellowship, the Young Women in Public Affairs Award and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. The Zonta Club of Auburn also offers a local scholarship, the Jean M. Coon Award.

As always, the Zonta Club of Auburn, as part of the Zonta International Foundation, is committed to “building a better word for women and girls," and we are grateful that we live in a country that encourages women and girls to reach their full potential.

In addition, check out our Facebook page for information on our Masquerade Party on Oct. 29 at the Ukrainian National Club in Auburn.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at zontaclubofauburn@gmail.com.