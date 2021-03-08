Zonta Club of Auburn: Work for women's rights continues at U.N. commission

The month of March is a busy one for the Zonta Club of Auburn, on a local and international level. Locally we are reviewing service grants and scholarship applications, and getting ready to participate in the recognition of International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day on March 8.

The yellow rose is the official flower representing Zonta, as it symbolizes friendship and caring, and Rose Day is celebrated along with International Women's Day as a time to reflect and give tribute to the women who have empowered you. Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labor movements at the turn of the 20th century in North America and across Europe.

In addition, from March 15 through March 26, the Zonta clubs worldwide will be participating in the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, which will be held virtually via the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

So what is the significance of this? The United Nations was established in 1945 after World War II in order to sustain international peace and security, protect human rights, deliver humanitarian aid, promote sustainable development and uphold international law. Currently, there are 193 member nations worldwide that belong to the United Nations.