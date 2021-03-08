Zonta Club of Auburn: Work for women's rights continues at U.N. commission

The month of March is a busy one for the Zonta Club of Auburn, on a local and international level. Locally we are reviewing service grants and scholarship applications, and getting ready to participate in the recognition of International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day on March 8.
The yellow rose is the official flower representing Zonta, as it symbolizes friendship and caring, and Rose Day is celebrated along with International Women's Day as a time to reflect and give tribute to the women who have empowered you. Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labor movements at the turn of the 20th century in North America and across Europe.
In addition, from March 15 through March 26, the Zonta clubs worldwide will be participating in the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, which will be held virtually via the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
So what is the significance of this? The United Nations was established in 1945 after World War II in order to sustain international peace and security, protect human rights, deliver humanitarian aid, promote sustainable development and uphold international law. Currently, there are 193 member nations worldwide that belong to the United Nations.
During the history of the United Nations, it has also recognized nongovernmental organizations, such as Zonta International, who have to meet stringent requirements in order to qualify as an NGO.
The NGO organizations are granted either consultative or general consultative status, which is the highest designation given. Currently, there are 5,508 NGOs recognized by the U.N., and only 141 have been granted the general consultative status. In 1969, Zonta International was granted that status.
The Commission on the Status of Women is the largest annual gathering on women’s rights worldwide, and is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.
Therefore, due to the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zonta International will be calling on the member states and the U.N. to address the long-term impact of COVID-19 and ensure that women and girls have the full and equal participation in the decisions that impact their lives.
Some of the areas of concern that will be covered at this year’s U.N. meeting center around education, climate change and gender-based violence. The below excerpts are quoted from the Zonta International statement submitted to the 65th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women:
• Ensuring girls’ access to quality education at all levels, improving retention rates, supporting interventions that encourage girls to enroll in school and make the transition from primary to secondary school, and addressing the unique needs of young married girls to allow them to return to school and complete their education.
• Providing educational and leadership opportunities to women and girls to ensure that there is equal access to positions of power and influence.
• Ensuring equal representation in decision-making bodies at all levels of government, as well as in the private sector, where decisions about employment, working conditions and advancement to upper management are made.
• Recognizing the importance of women as decision-makers, educators, caregivers, community leaders and experts across sectors and utilizing their unique perspectives and expertise to develop successful, long-term strategies to address climate change.
• Ensuring that violence against women and girls is criminalized and appropriately punished and that excuses on the grounds of culture, tradition, religion or so-called "honor" are not regarded as a justification for any form of violence against women.
The Zonta Club of Auburn, as part of Zonta International, is proud to partner with other organizations and coalitions who share Zonta International's vision of a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights, every woman is able to achieve her full potential, and we have worked hard to have a “seat at the table.”
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn.