The students of Auburn High School’s Z-Club are getting ready for an exciting year of volunteering and community service. With the new members of Z-Club inducted in November, plans for the club’s different projects are being finalized and put into action, preparing for the new year that is rapidly approaching. Some of the big, upcoming projects include supporting the Sudan Relief Fund, revamping the Casey Park courtyard and the creation of the Arterial Pollinator Trail.
Though much of the Z-Club members’ focus is on three major service projects every year, they've been actively helping out the local community through different aspects of service. One of Z-Club’s annual successes every year is the Petal it Forward campaign, where members hand out two bouquets of flowers to random strangers — one for them to keep and the other for that person to “Petal it Forward.” The point of this simple act of kindness is to brighten people’s day and for them to pass their happiness onto someone else. This seems to be a recurring theme for the club, servicing the community and inspiring others to do so as well. Since the start of the new school year, members have volunteered at the SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church soup kitchen and the Salvation Army. They have helped out with different organizations and programs, such as the United Way, Warm the Children and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca. In addition, a few Z-Club members are getting involved with tutoring at Herman Elementary School, assisting the students with their homework and aiding them with individual attention they need. Many volunteers not only enjoy the satisfaction of helping their community, but having fun doing it at the same time!
Z-Club is ready and willing to help out families who are a part of the Auburn community, especially in times of crisis. One of our own Auburn High Preschool students, Marianna Vitale, has recently been diagnosed with cancer after a neuroblastoma was discovered on her left lung. She just turned 1 this November, and has already endured three rounds of chemotherapy. To help out this family, Jillian Alberici, a member of Z-Club and a part of the preschool program, has spearheaded a can and bottle drive to raise money for Marianna’s treatment. The takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Auburn High School in front of the SAC doors (in the front loop). All proceeds will go to the Vitale family to help with medical bills. The hope is that our community can help out by saving bottles and cans from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's parties to help this beautiful, happy young girl. Please spread the word to family and friends that Z-Club members are hoping for a great turnout for this worthy cause!
Z-Club’s international project of the year is to fundraise and send money to the Sudan Relief Fund. South Sudan has been in a state of war for independence for an extensive amount of time. Though independence from Sudan was gained in 2011, they slid back into a war that lasted for three years before peace was instituted, costing the lives of 400,000 people. Since then, the people of South Sudan have struggled to make ends meet, such as being able to feed their families, and their country has been lacking any kind of development. Half of the population faces extreme hunger, and in 2018, 20,000 children died from it. A nonprofit organization called the Sudan Relief Fund is dedicated to bringing food, clean drinking water, clothing, medical attention and shelter to the people of South Sudan. One of its goals is creating long-term solutions, such as schools and hospitals. Money to donate to this cause will be raised through the Applebee's fundraiser and a Z-Club color run. The Applebee’s fundraiser is a pancake breakfast and it will be hosted from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Z-Club’s school service project will involve revitalizing the Casey Park courtyard. The Casey Park courtyard is a grassy area between two wings of the school. It is often neglected and not used, but it has a lot of potential. The plan is to turn this wasted space into something that offers a place for children to be active and learn outside of their normal classrooms. Z-Club members want children to be excited about learning, and they believe this revamp will encourage and motivate young minds. As usual, Z-Club members will be networking with local professionals to help assist with the undertaking of this ambitious project.
The final project for Z-Club is the assisted creation of the Arterial Pollinator Trail. Z-Club members will team up with the city of Auburn and a local professional environmentalist to make this a reality. A pollinator trail is a garden planted with specific plants to produce pollen, which will attract more pollinating insects. Having a surplus of pollinators in our community is important because they help to create and maintain natural habitats and ecosystems. With more pollinating insects, the plant life of the surrounding area thrives and grows. With this trail, Auburn will enjoy a strengthened ecosystem, which means more beautiful plant life for years to come.
As the school year advances, Z-Club plans to continue volunteering and helping out the community. This club encourages all locals to attend the different fundraisers that will be happening this year (Applebee’s pancake breakfast, bottle and can drive), as well as partaking in any of our exciting projects.