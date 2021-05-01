Zonta Club of Auburn: Z-Club's service continues despite unprecedented school year

The Auburn High School Z-Club is once again wrapping up the school year with extreme pride and success, having met all of our club goals. Despite the given circumstances and the changes that ensued due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this club has gone above and beyond in our efforts to better the community and stay involved. We would like to dedicate our success to all of the organizations we have collaborated with, volunteers, club members and our extremely hard-working club leader, Mrs. Liccion. This year, we came together and continued to help people in need through various school, community and international projects.

Our community service project this school year focused on making homemade masks/face coverings and donating them to the Rescue Mission and local food pantry. In addition, Z-Club members and their families and Auburn Zonta members joined together to donate large bags of clothes to the Rescue Mission for local families. These donations make a big difference in the lives of those who need them and are a great way to support our community. The Rescue Mission in Auburn provides case management, meals, clothing, household supplies, employment resources, youth and family activities, and spiritual care. The program staff specializes in trauma-informed case management to support healing and recovery for those who have experienced abuse, stress and upheaval. They offer support for basic needs such as food and clothing, and their case managers work with families to achieve their highest level of stability and independence. They connect parents to services ranging from parenting classes and employment resources to transportation and health care. Our Z-Club is proud to serve local entities like the Rescue Mission and area food pantries.