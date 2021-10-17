Zonta: Happy birthday to an inspirational Auburnian

This month, the Zonta Club of Auburn is dedicating its column to one of our members. A lady whose light and dedication to service has shined throughout her lifetime by being an inspiration to all who know her. Her birthday was this month on Oct. 4, and she is in her 90s.

Betty Mae Lewis has been a member of the Zonta Club of Auburn for 41 years, and along with her service to the club she also was very active in the community. I am going to quote from some history of Betty’s life done by another of our members, Marianne Berman, shared below.

Betty Mae Lewis began her career upon graduation from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1951, when she was hired to inventory the artifacts bequeathed by William H. Seward III for what was to become a museum in the family home on South Street in Auburn. He did so in honor of his father, Gen. Seward, and his grandfather, who was responsible for the purchase of Alaska and served as secretary of state under Abraham Lincoln. This task took Betty four years. In 1955, the doors of the Seward House Museum opened to the public, with her as its first director and curator. She remained in this position for 50 years until October 2000, when she retired and became curator emeritus and historian of the Seward House.

Over 30 years ago, Betty started the tradition of opening the Seward House for free tours during its Christmas open house. This was the catalyst for the Holiday Traditions open house event, in which the Seward House, Schweinfurth Art Center, Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum, Willard Memorial Chapel and Harriet Tubman Home now participate.

A founding member of the city of Auburn’s Historic Resources Review Board, a member of the Community Preservation Committee for the preservation of Willard Chapel and a volunteer at Cayuga County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Betty has worked tirelessly with the city of Auburn and regional organizations promoting the historical significance of Auburn and its strength as a tourist destination.

In March of 2018, Betty was honored by the Zonta Club in recognition of National Rose Day for her service to the community and the club. The significance of this is to honor women who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and work to improve the status of women in their communities and worldwide.

Betty also participated in the ceremony at Auburn City Hall in 2019 to light the ceremonial Zonta torch celebrating the 100th year of the Zonta International Foundation.

Betty, happy birthday to you. The ladies of the Zonta Club wish you the very best and thank you for your service and commitment to improving the world we live in.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0