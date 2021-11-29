Zoom event to highlight Cayuga County 211 services

The essential services of 211 will be the subject of an upcoming informational event.

Catalyst Cayuga will host a Virtual 211 Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Zoom. Viewers will learn about local 211 services for food, clothing and shelter, as well as the new Youth Behavioral Health Tool and other resources in Cayuga County.

The event is also presented by United Way of Cayuga County and 211. The mission of Catalyst Cayuga is to strengthen local nonprofit organizations by developing their leadership, partnership and "capacity to drive progress toward a community where all people thrive," it said in a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to receive the Zoom link, visit catalystcayuga.org/workshops.

