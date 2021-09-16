Linda Van Buskirk

Professional and previous political experience: Retired as Senior Lecturer in Communication from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell University. Served on the county legislature, 1994-95. Member of the Democratic Women of Cayuga County. Member of the Democratic Committee of Cayuga County representing Ledyard.

Message to voters: I will always strive to be fair; I will be honest; and I will be a careful student of the laws of New York State. Public office is a service that requires serious attention, and I am prepared to fill the office to the best of my ability.