Linda Van Buskirk

Municipality: Town of Ledyard

Office sought: Town Justice

Political party (or parties): Democratic

Age: 72

Family information: Divorced mother of two sons, proud grandmother of three girls and three boys.

Professional and previous political experience: Retired as Senior Lecturer in Communication from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell University. Served on the county legislature, 1994-95. Member of the Democratic Women of Cayuga County. Member of the Democratic Committee of Cayuga County representing Ledyard.

Education: Ph.D. University of New Mexico, English Literature; B.A. University of Utah; Regents Diploma, Union Springs Central School

Message to voters: I will always strive to be fair; I will be honest; and I will be a careful student of the laws of New York State. Public office is a service that requires serious attention, and I am prepared to fill the office to the best of my ability.

