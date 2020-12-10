Listening to athletes, USOPC won't punish protests

"You see athletes in sports leagues becoming aware of the power they have in driving social change," said Yannick Kluch, a sports culture professor at Rowan University who helped the athletes tackle these issues.

The IOC has defended the rule, explaining that political statements have no place inside the competition venues at the Olympics. Though the IOC has called on its own athlete committee to explore possible changes to the rule, the call for action from the country that wins the most medals and funnels the most money to the Olympic movement stands out as the most high-profile pushback against the ban to date.

IOC athletes chair Kirsty Coventry said many of those who have provided feedback to her commission "have also recognized the practical question of how to choose between the opinions of hundreds of issues from different angles across the world."

The USOPC timed the announcement to fall on Human Rights Day, which has been observed on Dec. 10 by the United Nations since 1948.

"Not only has the U.S. athlete family been waiting on something that speaks to who we are, but we know the world was waiting on us for guidance as to how we can get this right," said Moushaumi Robinson, a 2004 Olympic gold medalist in track who led the athletes group.