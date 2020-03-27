Live tweeting NCAA replays helps fill void

In a time of fear and uncertainty, there's not only a need to fill a void in a world of increasing isolation, but also to distract people from the outbreak that forced them indoors in the first place.

A fifth time watching “The Sopranos” in its entirety might help. Trying to figure out the “Game of Thrones” story lines the third time through is a possibility.

But for now, at least through previously scheduled 2020 NCAA Tournament dates, sports fans can watch classic games while gleaning insight from the main characters

One example came during a replay of the 1983 national championship, still considered one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history.

Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon and the rest of Phi Slama Jama were the juggernaut, considered to be all but a lock to beat North Carolina State in the title game. The Wolfpack managed to ground the high-flying Houston Cougars and kept it close until Lorenzo Charles grabbed Dereck Whittenburg's desperation shot and slammed it home for the winning basket, sending N.C State coach Jim Valvano scrambling across the floor to find someone to hug.

Following along with the replay was Ernie Myers, a freshman guard on the title team.