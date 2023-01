Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area for Wednesday, Jan. 25

SCHOOLS

Auburn schools: No after-school activities

Cato-Meridian schools: No after-school activities

Cayuga Community College: Fulton campus closing at 3 p.m., Auburn campus closing at 5 p.m. Men's basketball game rescheduled for noon on Feb. 11.

Hannibal schools: No after-school activities

Jordan-Elbridge schools: No after-school activities

Marcellus schools: No after-school activities

Moravia schools: No after-school activities. Fitness center closed. Board of education meeting rescheduled for Feb. 8

Port Byron schools: No after-school activities. Fitness center closed.

Red Creek schools: No after-school activities

Skaneateles schools: No after-school activities

Southern Cayuga schools: No after-school activities

Union Springs schools: No after-school activities

Weedsport schools: No after-school activities

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Moravia Powers Library: Closing at 3 p.m.

Seymour Library: Chair Yoga cancelled

Weedsport Free Library: Closing at 5 p.m.

