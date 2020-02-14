LOCAL and ON TV skeds
LOCAL and ON TV skeds

LOCAL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Port Byron at Manlius Pebble Hill, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Solvay at Cato-Meridian, 12:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Dryden, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga at Waverly, 9:30 a.m.

Weedsport, Auburn at state qualifier at Nottingham, 1 and 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Auburn, Port Byron/Union Springs at Section III championships at SRC Arena (OCC), 10 a.m.

Moravia at Section IV championships at Maines Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton), TBD

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron, Southern Cayuga at Cornell, 12:30 p.m.

ON TV

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: Qualifying, Mexico City (taped), 3:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Mexico City, 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 7, Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio, 5:30 p.m.

BOXING

FOX — PBC Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (Men's Super Middleweight), Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

BTN — Northwestern at Penn State, noon

CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, noon

FOX — Purdue at Ohio State, noon

ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas, noon

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Florida State, noon

ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida, noon

NBCSN — Dayton at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m.

CBS — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — Bradley at Southern Illinois (Carbondale), 2 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Alabama, 4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — George Washington at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Maryland at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California, 8 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego, 10 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah State at Fresno State, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Oregon State, 10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN — California (Irvine) at Hawaii, midnight

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ACCN — Lafayette College at North Carolina, noon

ACCN — Binghamton at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla., 10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Georgia, Clearwater, Fla., 4 p.m.

ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. South Carolina, Clearwater, Fla., 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Lely Resort, Fla., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Seaton, Australia, 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 6 p.m.

LUGE

NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championship (taped), 11 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

NBC — Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo., 8 p.m.

RUGBY

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets, 10 a.m.

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped), 10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Slopestyle, Calgary, Alberta (taped), 11 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Halfpipe, Calgary, Alberta (taped), midnight

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Southampton, 7:25 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig, 9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 12:20 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBC — USATF: Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, N.M., 4 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 1, 4 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 2, 7 p.m.

XFL FOOTBALL

ABC — New York at D.C., 2 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

---

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

FOX — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina, noon

CBS — Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.

ESPN — Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — Tulane at Wichita State, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Boise State, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona State at California, 6 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, noon

ACCN — Miami at Clemson, 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida State at Duke, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas State at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Kentucky, 5 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Auburn, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Washington, Clearwater, Fla., 10 a.m.

ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State, Clearwater, Fla., 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla., 3 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TBS, TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston at NY Rangers, 3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

XFL FOOTBALL

ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

