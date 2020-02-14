LOCAL and ON TV skeds

LOCAL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Port Byron at Manlius Pebble Hill, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Solvay at Cato-Meridian, 12:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Dryden, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga at Waverly, 9:30 a.m.
Weedsport, Auburn at state qualifier at Nottingham, 1 and 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Auburn, Port Byron/Union Springs at Section III championships at SRC Arena (OCC), 10 a.m.
Moravia at Section IV championships at Maines Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton), TBD
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron, Southern Cayuga at Cornell, 12:30 p.m.
ON TV
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Qualifying, Mexico City (taped), 3:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Mexico City, 4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 7, Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio, 5:30 p.m.
BOXING
FOX — PBC Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (Men's Super Middleweight), Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
BTN — Northwestern at Penn State, noon
CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, noon
FOX — Purdue at Ohio State, noon
ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas, noon
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Florida State, noon
ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida, noon
NBCSN — Dayton at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m.
CBS — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
CBSSN — Bradley at Southern Illinois (Carbondale), 2 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.
FOX — Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — La Salle at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Alabama, 4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — George Washington at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
ESPN — Maryland at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago
PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California, 8 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego, 10 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah State at Fresno State, 10 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Oregon State, 10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN — California (Irvine) at Hawaii, midnight
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ACCN — Lafayette College at North Carolina, noon
ACCN — Binghamton at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla., 10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Georgia, Clearwater, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. South Carolina, Clearwater, Fla., 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Lely Resort, Fla., 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Seaton, Australia, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 6 p.m.
LUGE
NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championship (taped), 11 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, Chicago, 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
NHLN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
NBC — Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo., 8 p.m.
RUGBY
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets, 10 a.m.
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped), 10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Slopestyle, Calgary, Alberta (taped), 11 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Halfpipe, Calgary, Alberta (taped), midnight
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Southampton, 7:25 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig, 9:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 12:20 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey, 8 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBC — USATF: Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, N.M., 4 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 1, 4 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 2, 7 p.m.
XFL FOOTBALL
ABC — New York at D.C., 2 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.
---
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
FOX — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina, noon
CBS — Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.
ESPN — Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
CBSSN — Tulane at Wichita State, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego State at Boise State, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College, 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona State at California, 6 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, noon
ACCN — Miami at Clemson, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida State at Duke, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas State at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Kentucky, 5 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Auburn, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Washington, Clearwater, Fla., 10 a.m.
ESPNU — The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State, Clearwater, Fla., 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla., 3 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TBS, TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago, 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
NBC — Boston at NY Rangers, 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
XFL FOOTBALL
ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.