LOCAL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn at Ithaca, 3 p.m.
Moravia vs. TBD at Cortland Christmas Tournament, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn vs. Skaneateles at Chittenango Tournament, 1:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Auburn at Oswego State tourney, 9 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron at SUNY Cortland, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
Port Byron/Union Springs at Red Creek, 9 a.m.
ON TV
SATURDAY
BOXING
SHO — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.
BTN — Central Michigan at Purdue, noon
FS1 — American at Georgetown, noon
SECN — Long Beach State at Florida, noon
CBS — Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Central Arkansas at Marquette, 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Arizona State, 3 p.m.
CBS — Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.
BTN — Florida International at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler, 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal State Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m.
FS1 — Midland at Creighton, 6 p.m.
ACCN Extra (online) — Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Michigan State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Maryland, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — The Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Orlando, Fla., noon
ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas, noon
ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Command Center), 4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Skycast), 4 p.m.
ESPNU — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Film Room), 4 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz., 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center), 8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Skycast), 8 p.m.
ESPNU — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Film Room), 8 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Trinec, Czeck Republic, 9 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, 1 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PARAMOUNT — Bellator ‥237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — NY Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — PRO14: Leinster at Munster, 1 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton, 7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, 9:55 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii, 4 p.m.
---
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Giants, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.