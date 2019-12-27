LOCAL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn at Ithaca, 3 p.m.

Moravia vs. TBD at Cortland Christmas Tournament, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn vs. Skaneateles at Chittenango Tournament, 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Auburn at Oswego State tourney, 9 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron at SUNY Cortland, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

Port Byron/Union Springs at Red Creek, 9 a.m.

 

ON TV

SATURDAY

BOXING

SHO — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

BTN — Central Michigan at Purdue, noon

FS1 — American at Georgetown, noon

SECN — Long Beach State at Florida, noon

CBS — Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Central Arkansas at Marquette, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Arizona State, 3 p.m.

CBS — Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.

BTN — Florida International at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal State Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m.

FS1 — Midland at Creighton, 6 p.m.

ACCN Extra (online) — Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Michigan State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — The Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Orlando, Fla., noon

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas, noon

ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Command Center), 4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Skycast), 4 p.m.

ESPNU — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Film Room), 4 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz., 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center), 8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Skycast), 8 p.m.

ESPNU — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Film Room), 8 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Trinec, Czeck Republic, 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, 1 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PARAMOUNT — Bellator ‥237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — NY Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — PRO14: Leinster at Munster, 1 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton, 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, 9:55 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii, 4 p.m.

---

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Giants, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0