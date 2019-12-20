LOCAL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Rose-Wolcott at Cato-Meridian, 1 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Auburn at Cazenovia/M-E/Hamilton, 1 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles at OCC, 3 p.m.
Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron, Southern Cayuga at SUNY Cortland, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
Moravia at Groton, 9 a.m.
ON TV
SATURDAY
BOXING
FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Ontario, Calif., 6 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (super welterweights), Ontario Calif., 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ACCN — North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest, noon
BTN — Presbyterian at Michigan, noon
ESPN — The Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, Indianapolis, noon
ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Wichita State, noon
FOX — Kansas at Villanova, noon
FS1 — Samford at Georgetown, noon
FS2 — The Orange Bowl Classic: South Florida vs. Florida State, Sunrise, Fla., noon
SECN — Illinois at Missouri, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Coppin State at Miami, 2 p.m.
FOX — Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.
BTN — The Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Orange Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Utah, Sunrise, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
CBS — The CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford, 3 p.m.
SECN — Belmont at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Okla., 5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Boston College at California, 5:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
SECN — Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago Legends: Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Creighton at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.
SECN — Oregon State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
BTN — Chicago Legends: Cincinnati vs. Iowa, Chicago, 9 p.m.
FS1 — The Hall of Fame Classic: Louisiana State vs. Southern California, Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: St. John's vs. Arizona, San Francisco, 10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: Nevada (Reno) vs. St. Mary's, San Francisco, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — The Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T, Atlanta, noon
ESPN — The New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, Albuquerque, N.M., 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Montana State at North Dakota State, Semifinal, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA DII: West Florida vs. Minnesota State, Championship, McKinney, Texas, 3 p.m.
ABC — The Boca Raton Bowl: Southern Methodist vs. Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State, Montgomery, Ala., 5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Playoff: Weber State at James Madison, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m.
ABC — The Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Alabama (Birmingham), New Orleans, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Stanford, Championship, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea, 2 a.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
NFLN — Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.
NFLN — LA Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
SKIING
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Atlanta, 3 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo., 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.