LOCAL

NEW YORK PENN-LEAGUE

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich., 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich., 5 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J., 2 p.m.

FS1 — U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., 4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 2, women's events, Kansas City, Mo., 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., 4:30 p.m.

JR. NBA BASKETBALL

FS1 — Global Championship: International boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship: U.S. boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

ESPN — Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., 11 a.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., 1 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., 3 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., 5 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., 7 p.m.

ESPN — West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., 9 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLB — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m.

YES — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7 p.m.

SNY — Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.

MLB — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFL — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

ESPNU — Day 18: From Peru, 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 18: From Peru, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 18: From Peru, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, 2:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, noon

TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)

NBCSN — FIVB: Belgium vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Netherlands (taped), 10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags