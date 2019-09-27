LOCAL

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron at Southern Cayuga, 1 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Red Creek, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles at Clinton, 10 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Morrisville-Eaton at Port Byron/Union Springs at Port Byron, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Skaneateles, Weedsport at McQuaid Invitational at Genesee Valley Park

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs at Bath, TBD

 

ON TV

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, Sochi, Russia, 7:55 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 200, Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

BOXING

FS1 — PBC: Prelims, Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon

ACCN — Holy Cross at Syracuse, noon

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan, noon

CBSSN — Central Michigan at Western Michigan, noon

ESPN — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas, noon

ESPN2 — Middle Tennessee State at Iowa, noon

ESPNU — Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), noon

FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, noon

FS1 — Kansas at Texas Christian, noon

SEC — Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, noon

ABC — Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa State at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

FOX — Southern California at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

NBC — Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

NFL — Florida Atlantic at North Carolina (Charlotte), 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Methodist at South Florida, 4 p.m.

SEC — Towson at Florida, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi State at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Central Florida, 7 p.m.

ABC — Ohio State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado State at Utah State, 7:30 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — UNLV at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Utah, 10 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, Pebble Beach, Calif., 4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, third round, Scottsdale, Arizona, 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Super Saturday: From Santa Anita, Calif., 6:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLB — Baltimore at Boston, 1 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Washington, 4 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.

YES — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Colorado (game joined in progress), 10 p.m.

MLB — Oakland at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (games joined in progress), 11 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 7:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Chelsea, 9:55 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 12:20 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Semifinals, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBC — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 2, Doha, Qatar, 2:30 p.m.

NBC — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 2, Doha, Qatar (taped), 9 p.m. 

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

NBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m.

YES — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3 p.m.

SNY — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at NY Giants, 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0