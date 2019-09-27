LOCAL
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron at Southern Cayuga, 1 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Red Creek, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Skaneateles at Clinton, 10 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Morrisville-Eaton at Port Byron/Union Springs at Port Byron, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Skaneateles, Weedsport at McQuaid Invitational at Genesee Valley Park
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs at Bath, TBD
ON TV
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, Sochi, Russia, 7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C., 12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 200, Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
BOXING
FS1 — PBC: Prelims, Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon
ACCN — Holy Cross at Syracuse, noon
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan, noon
CBSSN — Central Michigan at Western Michigan, noon
ESPN — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas, noon
ESPN2 — Middle Tennessee State at Iowa, noon
ESPNU — Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), noon
FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, noon
FS1 — Kansas at Texas Christian, noon
SEC — Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, noon
ABC — Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa State at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Southern California at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
NBC — Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
NFL — Florida Atlantic at North Carolina (Charlotte), 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at South Florida, 4 p.m.
SEC — Towson at Florida, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi State at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Central Florida, 7 p.m.
ABC — Ohio State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at Utah State, 7:30 p.m.
SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
ESPNU — UNLV at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Utah, 10 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, 8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, Pebble Beach, Calif., 4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, third round, Scottsdale, Arizona, 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Super Saturday: From Santa Anita, Calif., 6:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Baltimore at Boston, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Washington, 4 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.
YES — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee at Colorado (game joined in progress), 10 p.m.
MLB — Oakland at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (games joined in progress), 11 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 7:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Chelsea, 9:55 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 12:20 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Semifinals, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBC — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 2, Doha, Qatar, 2:30 p.m.
NBC — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 2, Doha, Qatar (taped), 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m.
YES — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3 p.m.
SNY — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at NY Giants, 1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.