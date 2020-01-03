LOCAL 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ballston Spa at Auburn, 11 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canastota at Jordan-Elbridge, 12:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Little Falls, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Auburn, Moravia, Jordan-Elbridge at Port Byron Tournament, 9 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge at OCC, TBD

Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron, Southern Cayuga at Cornell, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Port Byron at Weedsport, 2:30 p.m.

 

ON TV

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — North Carolina State at Clemson, noon

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, noon

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Tennessee, noon

FOX — Indiana at Maryland, noon

FS1 — Creighton at Butler, noon

CBS — Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn State, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Connecticut at South Florida, 2 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Wichita State, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at DePaul, 4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Nevada (Reno), 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Christian, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington State, 7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Miami, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Bradley at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.

SECN — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, noon

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

GOLF

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, 4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

NBC — The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio, 1 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, 1 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ABC/ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

RODEO

CBS — PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York, noon

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), 2 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason, noon

CBS — Michigan at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

FOX — St. John's at Xavier, 4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Colorado, 6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Southern California at Washington, 10 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii, 6 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m.

NBC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0