LOCAL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ballston Spa at Auburn, 11 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canastota at Jordan-Elbridge, 12:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Little Falls, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Auburn, Moravia, Jordan-Elbridge at Port Byron Tournament, 9 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge at OCC, TBD
Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron, Southern Cayuga at Cornell, 12:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron at Weedsport, 2:30 p.m.
ON TV
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ACCN — North Carolina State at Clemson, noon
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, noon
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Tennessee, noon
FOX — Indiana at Maryland, noon
FS1 — Creighton at Butler, noon
CBS — Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn State, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Connecticut at South Florida, 2 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Wichita State, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at DePaul, 4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise State at Nevada (Reno), 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Christian, 6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington State, 7 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Miami, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
ESPNU — Bradley at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.
SECN — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State, 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
ESPNU — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, noon
BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
GOLF
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, 4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
NBC — The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio, 1 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, 9 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, 1 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ABC/ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York, noon
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), 2 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason, noon
CBS — Michigan at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
FOX — St. John's at Xavier, 4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon State at Colorado, 6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Southern California at Washington, 10 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii, 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m.
NBC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.