LOCAL
CROSS COUNTRY
Southern Cayuga, Weedsport, Port Byron/Union Springs at Cato-Meridian Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga at Trumansburg, 3:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Marcellus, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, noon
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga at Watkins Glen, 9 a.m.
ON TV
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
CNBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Martinsville, Va., 9 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va., 10 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥3, Mexico City, Mexico, 10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Martinsville, Va., 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: The Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va., 1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, Mexico City, Mexico, 1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va., 4:30 p.m.
BOXING
SHO — PBC Main Event: Lubin vs. Gallimore, Reading, Pa., 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Oklahoma at Kansas State, noon
BTN — Illinois at Purdue, noon
CBSSN — San Jose State at Army, noon
ESPN — Miami at Pittsburgh, noon
ESPN2 — Iowa at Northwestern, noon
ESPNU — Appalachian State at South Alabama, noon
FOX — Wisconsin at Ohio State, noon
SEC — Mississippi State at Texas A&M, noon
ABC — Penn State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Tulane at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Texas at Texas Christian, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma State at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
NFL — Florida International at Middle Tennessee State, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at East Carolina, 3:45 p.m.
SEC — South Carolina at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Memphis at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Central Florida at Temple, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas, 7 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado State at Fresno State, 7:30 p.m.
SEC — Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
FS1 — California at Utah, 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah State at Air Force, 10:15 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington State at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Kelowna, B.C. (taped), 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, third round, Quarteira, Portugal, 8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, Busan, South Korea, 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, final round, Tokyo, 10:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, 2:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FOX — World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA — Miami at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
NBA — Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
NBA — LA Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — The Heritage Classic: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.
RUGBY
NBC — World Cup 2019: England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal , Yokohama, Japan (replay), 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 7:25 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke, 9:20 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton, 9:55 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen, 12:20 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Brazil vs. Canada, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, 3:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Ecuador vs. Australia, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, 6:50 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Macon, Ga., 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The First Data 500, Martinsville, Va., 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FOX — World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 5 (if necessary), 8 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.