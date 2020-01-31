You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LOCAL and ON TV skeds
agate

LOCAL and ON TV skeds

LOCAL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport at Solvay, 3:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs/Port Byron at SUNY Cortland, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Port Byron/Union Springs at Homer, 9 a.m.

 

ON TV

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 5, Oakland, Calif., 8:30 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark., 4:30 p.m.

BOXING

FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Biloxi, Miss., 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Main Card: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (Men's Welterweight), Biloxi, Miss., 8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Men's Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FOX — Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m.

CBSSN — Bryant at St. Francis, noon

ESPN — Indiana at Ohio State, noon

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Louisiana State, noon

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova, noon

CBS — Connecticut at Memphis, 1 p.m.

FOX — Michigan State at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina State, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Mississippi State, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Florida at South Florida, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon state at California, 4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Fordham at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — East Carolina at Temple, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at St. Joseph's, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Davidson, 8 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Methodist, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Mary's at Brigham Young, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — Nevada (Reno) at Boise State, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Southern California, 10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

ACCN — Colgate at North Carolina, noon

ACCN — Air Force at Duke, 2 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

NBC — ISU European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped), 3 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco, 9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., 3 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — The NFL Honors: From Miami, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, Round 1 (taped), 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 1 (taped), 2:30 p.m.

SKIING

NBC — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, Mammoth Mountain, Calif., 5 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

NBCSN — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped), 11:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, 7:25 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05, 9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, 9:55 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig, 12:20 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S., Carson, Calif., 3:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey, 5:55 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, Edinburg, Texas, 3:20 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 8 a.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 11 p.m.

ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

---

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh, noon

CBS — Georgetown vs. St. John's, 1 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Iowa at Michigan, noon

CBSSN — Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth, noon

ESPNU — South Florida at Connecticut, noon

ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at George Washington, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona State, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State, 3 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

NBC — ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped), 4 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., 3 p.m.

LUGE

NBCSN — FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Oberhof, Germany (taped), 5 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — New Orleans at Houston, 2 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami, 6:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

RODEO

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), noon

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), 4 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 1 (taped), 2 p.m.

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), 4 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

NBC — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, Calif., 3 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne, 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, 11:25 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn, 11:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices

Jennifer A. Pierce

PIERCE, Jennifer A., 53, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. this Saturday in St. Francis of A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News