LOCAL and ON TV skeds

LOCAL
GIRLS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge at Bishop Ludden, 4:30 p.m.
Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cortland at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
GOLF
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas, 11 p.m.
SWIMMING
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1, 8 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2, 11 a.m.
