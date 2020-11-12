 Skip to main content
LOCAL and ON TV skeds
agate

LOCAL

GIRLS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge at Bishop Ludden, 4:30 p.m.

Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cortland at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

GOLF

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas, 11 p.m.

SWIMMING

NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1, 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2, 11 a.m.

