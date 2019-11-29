LOCAL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn at New Hartford, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weedsport at South Seneca, TBD
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs/Port Byron at SUNY Cortland, TBD
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Beekmantown at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.
ON TV
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:55 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
FS2 — Wagner at St. John's, noon
FS2 — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon
CBSSN — Florida International at Marshall, noon
ESPN — Clemson at South Carolina, noon
ESPN2 — Indiana at Purdue, noon
ESPNU — Tulsa at East Carolina, noon
FOX — Ohio State at Michigan, noon
FS1 — Northwestern at Illinois, noon
SEC — Louisville at Kentucky, noon
YES — Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
NFL — Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Methodist, 4 p.m.
FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.
SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans, 5 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
ABC — Colorado at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana (Monroe) at Louisiana (Lafayette), 7:30 p.m.
SEC — Florida State at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
FOX — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego State, 9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State, 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Fresno State at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.
FS1 — California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
LUGE
NBC — FIL: World Cup, Women's Singles, Lake Placid, 2:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA — Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 4 p.m.
BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at NY Giants, 1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.