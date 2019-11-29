LOCAL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn at New Hartford, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport at South Seneca, TBD

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia, Union Springs/Port Byron, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs/Port Byron at SUNY Cortland, TBD

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

Beekmantown at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.

ON TV

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:55 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS2 — Wagner at St. John's, noon

FS2 — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon

CBSSN — Florida International at Marshall, noon

ESPN — Clemson at South Carolina, noon

ESPN2 — Indiana at Purdue, noon

ESPNU — Tulsa at East Carolina, noon

FOX — Ohio State at Michigan, noon

FS1 — Northwestern at Illinois, noon

SEC — Louisville at Kentucky, noon

YES — Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

NFL — Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Methodist, 4 p.m.

FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.

SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans, 5 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

ABC — Colorado at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana (Monroe) at Louisiana (Lafayette), 7:30 p.m.

SEC — Florida State at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego State, 9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Fresno State at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 — California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

LUGE

NBC — FIL: World Cup, Women's Singles, Lake Placid, 2:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA — Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 4 p.m.

BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at NY Giants, 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

