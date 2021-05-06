LOCAL and ON TV skeds

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Port Byron at Tully, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Cato-Meridian, 4:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Auburn at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Marcellus at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Groton, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Auburn at Central Square, 4:30 p.m.
Elmira Notre Dame at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Elmira Heights at Union Springs, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
East Syracuse Minoa, Fulton, Cortland at Auburn, 5 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ESPNU — Texas at TCU, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., 10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., 11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., 1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 5 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ACCN — Robert Morris at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Lehigh, Semifinal, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Semifinal, Bethlehem, Pa., 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Auburn at LSU, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon, 7 p.m.
CURLING (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada, 11 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., 11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 11:30 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
YES — Washington at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Boston at Chicago, 7:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland, 10:05 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 2:55 p.m.
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
FS1 — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston, 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.