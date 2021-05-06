 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL and ON TV skeds
agate

LOCAL and ON TV skeds

  • Updated

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Port Byron at Tully, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Cato-Meridian, 4:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Auburn at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Marcellus at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Groton, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Auburn at Central Square, 4:30 p.m.

Elmira Notre Dame at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Elmira Heights at Union Springs, 5:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

East Syracuse Minoa, Fulton, Cortland at Auburn, 5 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPNU — Texas at TCU, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., 10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., 11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., 1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., 5 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ACCN — Robert Morris at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Lehigh, Semifinal, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Semifinal, Bethlehem, Pa., 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon, 7 p.m.

CURLING (WOMEN'S)

NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada, 11 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 11:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

YES — Washington at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Boston at Chicago, 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland, 10:05 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 2:55 p.m.

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

FS1 — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News