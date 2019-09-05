LOCAL

FOOTBALL

Auburn at Henninger, 6 p.m.

Herkimer at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Lowville, 7 p.m.

Moravia at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Utica Notre Dame at Port Byron/Union Springs at Union Springs, 7 p.m.

Skaneateles at Holland Patent, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Auburn at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

Skaneateles at Westhill, 6 p.m.

 

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Wake Forest at Rice, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marshall at Boise State, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

BTN — Washington at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

SEC — Ohio State at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, 9 a.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), 10 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

WSTM-3 — NY Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m. 

MLB — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

SNY — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J., 9 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, noon

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped), 11 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags