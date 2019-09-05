LOCAL
FOOTBALL
Auburn at Henninger, 6 p.m.
Herkimer at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Lowville, 7 p.m.
Moravia at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Utica Notre Dame at Port Byron/Union Springs at Union Springs, 7 p.m.
Skaneateles at Holland Patent, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.
Skaneateles at Westhill, 6 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPNU — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Wake Forest at Rice, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Marshall at Boise State, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
BTN — Washington at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
SEC — Ohio State at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, 9 a.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
WSTM-3 — NY Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m.
MLB — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
SNY — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany, 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J., 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, noon
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped), 11 p.m.