Local and TV schedule for Friday, April 30
agate

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Onondaga at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chittenango at Skaneateles, 4 p.m.

Onondaga at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Groton, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Watkins Glen at Union Springs, 5:30 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida, 7 p.m.

CURLING (WOMEN'S)

NBCSN — World Curling Championship (taped), 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain,9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 10:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky., 12 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, 7 p.m.

ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, 7 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

