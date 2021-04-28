Local and TV schedule for Friday, April 30

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Onondaga at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chittenango at Skaneateles, 4 p.m.
Onondaga at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Groton, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Watkins Glen at Union Springs, 5:30 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida, 7 p.m.
CURLING (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — World Curling Championship (taped), 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain,9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 10:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky., 12 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, 7 p.m.
ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, 7 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix, 10 p.m.