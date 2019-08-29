LOCAL

BOYS GOLF

Skaneateles at LaFayette, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles at Saratoga Springs, 5 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn at Mexico, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Grimes at Jordan-Elbridge, 11 a.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium, 4:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Stavelot, Belgium, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., 1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., 2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., 3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Rice at Army, 6 p.m.

BTN — Massachusetts at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Wisconsin at South Florida, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Tulsa at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

SEC — Illinois at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, 9:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Newburgh, Indiana, 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, Calgary, Alberta, 4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, Portland, Ore., 6:30 p.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Shenzehn, China, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLB — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

SNY — NY Mets at Philaldephia, 7 p.m.

YES — Oakland at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

ROWING

NBCSN — FISA World Championship: Day 6, semifinals and finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 12 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBA — Connecticut at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0