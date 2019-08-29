LOCAL
BOYS GOLF
Skaneateles at LaFayette, 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles at Saratoga Springs, 5 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn at Mexico, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 9:30 a.m.
Bishop Grimes at Jordan-Elbridge, 11 a.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium, 4:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Stavelot, Belgium, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., 1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., 2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., 3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Rice at Army, 6 p.m.
BTN — Massachusetts at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Wisconsin at South Florida, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Tulsa at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver, 10 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
SEC — Illinois at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, 9:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Newburgh, Indiana, 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, Calgary, Alberta, 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, Portland, Ore., 6:30 p.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Shenzehn, China, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
MLB — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
SNY — NY Mets at Philaldephia, 7 p.m.
YES — Oakland at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
ROWING
NBCSN — FISA World Championship: Day 6, semifinals and finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 12 a.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBA — Connecticut at New York, 7:30 p.m.