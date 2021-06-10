 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Friday, June 11
agate

Local and TV schedule for Friday, June 11

ON TV

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Second Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Second Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif., 6 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Washington, 7 p.m.

SNY — San Diego at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3, 7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 3, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, 8:45 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, 11 a.m.

NBCSN — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, 11 a.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

