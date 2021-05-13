Local and TV schedule for Friday, May 14

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Moravia at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Oswego, 5 p.m.
Bishop Grimes at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
Weedsport at Fabius-Pompey, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fabius-Pompey at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 5 p.m.
Homer at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cortland at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn at Cortland, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Pulaski at Cato-Meridian, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Whitney Point, 3:30 p.m.
Moravia at Vestal, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30 p.m.
West Genesee at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Southern Cayuga, Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney, 11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St., 6 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn., 12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky., 1 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn., 3 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky., 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St., 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford, 10 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m.
NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of Doubleheader), 3 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State, 9:45 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings, Mont. (taped), 11 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 2:55 p.m.
SWIMMING
NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis (taped), 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota, 9 p.m.