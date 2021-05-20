Local and TV schedule for Friday, May 21

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Port Byron at Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
LaFayette at Cato-Meridian, 4:45 p.m.
Auburn at Syracuse City, 5 p.m.
Newfield at Moravia, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Auburn at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Port Byron, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.
Tully at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 3:15 p.m.
Watkins Glen at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 4 p.m.
Lansing at Union Springs, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Central Square at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Cazenovia at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Southern Cayuga at Dryden, 4:30 p.m.
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
East Syracuse Minoa, Syracuse City at Auburn, 5 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SNY — NY Mets at Miami, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.), 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round, 9:10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4, 6:30 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.