Local and TV schedule for Friday, May 21
agate

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Port Byron at Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

LaFayette at Cato-Meridian, 4:45 p.m.

Auburn at Syracuse City, 5 p.m.

Newfield at Moravia, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Auburn at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Port Byron, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.

Tully at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 3:15 p.m.

Watkins Glen at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 4 p.m.

Lansing at Union Springs, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Central Square at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Cazenovia at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Southern Cayuga at Dryden, 4:30 p.m.

Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

East Syracuse Minoa, Syracuse City at Auburn, 5 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SNY — NY Mets at Miami, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.), 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round, 9:10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4, 6:30 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3, 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

