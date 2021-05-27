Local and TV schedule for Friday, May 28

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 11 a.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge, 1 p.m.
Skaneateles at Hannibal, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles at Marcellus, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
Newark Valley at Union Springs, 2:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Skaneateles at Clinton, 10 a.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Boston, 7 p.m.
YES — NY Yankees at Detroit, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 3, 7:10 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 3, 8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 7, 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.