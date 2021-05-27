 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Friday, May 28
agate

  • Updated

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 4:30 p.m.

Moravia at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge, 1 p.m.

Skaneateles at Hannibal, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles at Marcellus, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

Newark Valley at Union Springs, 2:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Skaneateles at Clinton, 10 a.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Boston, 7 p.m.

YES — NY Yankees at Detroit, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 3, 7:10 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 3, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 7, 9 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

