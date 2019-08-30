LOCAL
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles at Shenendehowa, 1 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium, 5:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, Stavelot, Belgium, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C., 12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C., 2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C., 4 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Portland Qualifying, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.
BOXING
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, Minneapolis, Minn., 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Mississippi at Memphis, 12 p.m.
BTN — Akron at Illinois, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Ball State, 12 p.m.
ESPN — South Alabama at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Boise State at Florida State, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), New Orleans, 12 p.m.
FOX — Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 12 p.m.
SEC — Toledo at Kentucky, 12 p.m.
ABC — Duke vs. Alabama, Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Idaho at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Holy Cross at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia State at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Northwestern at Stanford, 4 p.m.
SEC — Portland State at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
ABC — Oregon vs. Auburn, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
BTN — Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
SEC — Georgia Southern at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Fresno State at Southern California, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Newburgh, Indiana, 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, Calgary, Alberta, 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, Portland, Ore., 6:30 p.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
YES — Oakland at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
MLB — Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress), 7 p.m.
MLB — Boston at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
ROWING
NBCSN — FISA World Championships: Day 7, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 12 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 7:25 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, 12:20 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBA — Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
NBA — Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.