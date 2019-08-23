LOCAL
NY-PENN LEAGUE
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ON TV
AURORA GAMES
ESPNU — Day 4: Women's Figure Skating, Albany, N.Y., 1 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — Brisbane at Richmond, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (taped), 1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 3 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill., 8:30 p.m.
BOXING
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Figueroa vs. Chacon, Edinburg, Texas, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Villanova at Colgate, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Samford vs. Youngstown State, Montgomery, Ala., 3 p.m.
ESPN — Miami vs. Florida, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Arizona at Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, third round, Mölndal, Sweden, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, 1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, third round, Aurora, Ontario, 2:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, third round, Boise, Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, second round, Snoqualmie, Wash., 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPN — St. Frances (Md.) at Miami Central (Fla.), 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Deerfield Beach (Fla.) at Carol City (Fla.), 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dematha (Md.) at St. John Bosco (Calif.), 9 p.m.
ESPNU — Narbonne (Calif.) at Buchanan (Calif.), 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
FOX — Travers Stakes: The 150th Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ABC — World Series: Willemsted, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), International Championship, Williamsport, Pa., 12:30 p.m.
ABC — World Series: River Ridge, Pa. (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, (West) U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa., 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov, Main Card, Bridgeport, Conn., 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
FS1, YES — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
MLB — San Francisco at Oakland OR Toronto at Seattle (games joined in progress), 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFL — Preseason: Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
NFL — Preseason: Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
NFL — Preseason: Seattle at LA Chargers, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Norwich City, 7:25 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Borussia Mönchengladbach at FSV Mainz, 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 9:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, 12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, Yankee Stadium, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Singles Final, Bronx, N.Y., 2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Singles Final, Winston-Salem, N.C., 5 p.m.