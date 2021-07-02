 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Saturday, July 3
ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle, 5:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 12:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped), 5 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Taped), 8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

BOXING

SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Super Featherweights), Carson, Calif., 9 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y., 12 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y., 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

FOX — Boston at Oakland OR LA Dodgers at Washington OR Houston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6, 8:30 p.m.

RUBGY

CBSSN — Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — IRU: Emirates at British and Irish (Taped), 11 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan, 11:30 a.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal, Rome, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC, 5 p.m.

FS2 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Sacramento FC at San Diego SC, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil (Joined in Progress), 7 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Brasília, Brazil, 9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

STRONG MAN'S COMPETITION

CBS — SBD World's Strongest Man: Qualifying and Final Rounds, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped), 2 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 8 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 2 p.m.

WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — U.S. vs. Russia, Irvine, Calif., 8 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.

